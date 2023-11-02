The Springboks landed in SA earlier this week after winning the Rugby World Cup in France

The Boks started their tour in Pretoria before heading to the MultiChoice offices, where Trevor set the stage on fire with his dance moves

Netizens shared on social media that Trevor Nyakane has the best dance moves

Trevor Nyakane sure did set the stage on fire. The national rugby player blessed us with his killer dance moves.

Trevor Nyakane's dance moves trend on X

Just days after winning the Rugby World Cup in France against New Zealand, our very own beloved Springbok team is back on South African soil.

The boys kickstarted their tour in Pretoria before moving on to the MultiChoice offices in Randburg, where Trevor set the stage on fire with his famous championship dance moves, which ended up trending on Twitter.

@SSRugby shared a clip on X that showed the Springboks walking on stage as they were introduced one by one. SuperSport captioned the video:

"Who had the best walkout today at the Springboks' visit to the SuperSport offices at MultiChoice City?"

Watch the clip below:

Fans compliment Trevor Nyakane's moves

Shortly after the video was shared, many netizens found Trevor's moves the best moves ever. See some of the comments below:

@AkanimiltonM mentioned:

"He is an entertainer."

@clbrebrand shared:

"Trevor had the best moves."

@LookiePookie3 complimented:

"Yes Booooooyyyssss."

@BoujeeboyL said:

"Trevor is that guy."

@ArthurGYon1 responded:

"Gotta love Trevor."

@matladi123 mentioned:

"Trevor was on."

@cherylh2707 wrote:

"Trevor Nyakane for sure!!! He has the moves."

Siya Kolisi thanks God for a successful World Cup defence

In another article about the Boks, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi thanked God for helping the Springboks win the World Cup back-to-back.

The Bokke made history when they became the only country to win the World Cup four times. Kolisi posted on Instagram and his caption highlighted his gratitude for the Almighty. Kolisi made numerous heartfelt speeches during the tournament, speaking about his pride in representing his country and the societal change he hopes to bring to South Africa.

