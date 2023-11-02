SA rugby director Rassie Erasmus couldn't hold back his tears as the Springboks received a hero's welcome

Thousands of South Africans gathered to cheer for the victorious team when they arrived from Paris after the Rugby World Cup

The Springboks had a grand reception when they arrived at OR Tambo International, which was a way for people to show their appreciation

Rassie Erasmus was brought to tears after his fans hailed him a hero. Images: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus, the director of the South African rugby team, the Springboks, was brought to tears as South Africans gave the team a hero's welcome.

Rassie Erasmus shed tears of joy

In a TikTok video shared by @goodbadrugby on its page, the occasion was a joyful one, as thousands of people gathered to show their appreciation for the Springboks' remarkable achievement in winning the Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus, who played a pivotal role in the team's success, couldn't contain his emotions as he witnessed the outpouring of support and love from the South Africans. The Springboks' victory meant more than just a sports triumph; it was a unifying moment for the nation, bringing people from all walks of life together.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises Rassie Erasmus

The hero's welcome was a testament to the pride and passion that South Africans have for their national rugby team. It was a moment of joy, gratitude, and shared pride as the team were showered with cheers and applause.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Juween27 said:

"Mr Rassie Erasmus tears of joy. We love you."

@Bongi commented:

"You did all of this Rassie. Politicians failed to do unite us but you did. Much respect."

@CMK6 shared:

"He just reminded me how he cried when talking about Mampimpi's life story. Rassie is genuine, so caring and patriotic."

@Wandile praised:

"Oh Rassie Erasmus, I will tell my children about you."

@Buhlebenkosi Ndwandw said:

"He really love each and every inch of South Africa You literally see in his eyes Uyayi thanda South Africa malume Rassie."

@dan_di_lyen shared:

"A true hero. Whilst our corrupt government official chose to steal the limelight on the trophy stage, Rassie remained, humbly, in the background."

@ralabilebotsime commented:

"If this man chose to run for president, for whatever reason. I'd vote for him without any hesitation."

