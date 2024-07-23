Flanker Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks during the first leg of the Rugby Championship after being named in Rassie Erasmus' squad

The Bok coach named an exciting 33-man squad while the door remains open for future additions

Local rugby fans said on social media that they admired the depth of talent in Mzansi after several stars were left out of the squad

Siya Kolisi has been backed by coach Rassie Erasmus to captain the side in the Rugby Championship. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and David Rogers

Coach Rassie Erasmus named an exciting 33-man squad for the first leg of the Rugby Championship, which begins away against Australia on Saturday, 10 August 2024.

Flanker Siya Kolisi will captain the Boks, while scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has been left out of the squad, lost by a point to Ireland on Saturday, 13 July.

Rassie Erasmus keeps the door for stars

The Springboks named their squad via their Twitter (X) profile:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus said the Boks had to make tough decisions while leaving the door open for unselected stars.

Erasmus said:

"As always, there are a number of unlucky players, but we could only select a squad of 33 to travel to Australia. The players excluded from the squad will be available for selection for their respective clubs, but we explained to them before we departed Bloemfontein that this squad is not necessarily the same group that will be selected for the matches against New Zealand and Argentina, so they have been put on specialised conditioning programmes to ensure they are ready should they get the call-up."

Local fans are excited by the Boks

Local rugby fans said on social media that they are excited by the depth of talent in Mzansi after several new stars, such as Jan-Hendrilk Wessels, were named to the squad.

Gino Mb says Rassie has a good problem:

"The big problem we will have in our rugby is that too many players can make the squad. Choosing the right players is probably the biggest headache Rassie and the coaches will have."

Sine Afrikan praised the depth of talent in Mzansi:

"With so many players injured, we have many available. I also love the openness and accountability of our coach."

Matthew Cullis supported leaving De Klerk out of the side:

"Great team. With the new style of play, Faf was holding the backline up, and it required a quicker ball from the rucks. Ruck speed was a big problem in the second Irish game."

Mpilo Shabalala backs Aphelele Fassi:

"Fassi has waited for his chance. He took all the criticism head-on, and I hope he gets a run."

Babys Phahladira admires the squad:

"The depth of players at Rassie's disposal is scary. Tjoooooo, so many excellent players didn't make the team. Salute to rugby development in Mzansi."

Bok squad for the Rugby Championship

Forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams

Siya Kolisi adds hope to Mzansi

As Briefly News reported, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has partnered with KFC, a fast-food franchise, to help feed the people of Mzansi.

Together with his charity organisation, the Kolisi Foundation, the flanker has taken a significant step toward ensuring South Africa's children are fed.

