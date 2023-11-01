Retired tennis champion, Roger Federer supported the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup finals against New Zealand

Not only did he show the Boks support, but he also wore a customised Springboks jersey and Mzansi praised his love for the Boks

Online users were also stunned to find out the tennis champion's second nationality

Online users showed love to Roger Feder for wearing a Springboks jersey and were stunned to find out that he's South African. Images: rogerfederer, rogerfedererfans1981

Roger Federer has social media buzzing after he was pictured in a Springboks jersey following the Boks' win at the Rugby World Cup finals against New Zealand. Mzansi showed love to the tennis star for being a cheerful supporter.

This was also when South Africans found out that Roger was one of their own, well, by half, as he is of South African descent.

Mzansi praises Roger Federer

Netizens came across a series of photos of Roger Federer wearing a custom Springboks jersey and they're going crazy.

This comes after the renowned tennis champion went to support the Boks at the Rugby World Cup finals where they defeated the All Blacks:

ShottaZee said:

"That's why he's my GOAT."

_Sphile fawned over Roger:

"What a champ!"

keaganbam responded:

"I like how the SA team didn't even hesitate to bring him on the field to come celebrate."

Mzansi reacts to Roger Federer's second nationality

Roger Federer's presence at the Rugby World Cup final, as well as his support of the Springboks, came as a pleasant surprise to many. But the real shocker was when Mzansi found out that the tennis star has South African nationality.

Roger Federer's father, Robert Federer is Swiss-German while his mother, Lynette Federer is an Afrikaner lady from Kempton Park, Johannesburg. This means that the tennis champ holds both Swiss and South African citizenship:

qinisovandamme said:

"Omg! I HAD NO CLUE! I love him even more now."

ysbeer07 praised Roger:

"Just one more reason to love this gentleman!"

Qaris_ responded:

"I've never known he's South African."

acalmgent asked:

"He's a what!???"

__amina__x showed love to Federer:

"Oh, he is one of us? I love him more!"

factsand2cents said:

"I was today years old when I learned Roger Federer is part South African!"

optimusprime1_0 asked in shock:

"Haibo Roger is South African???"

Fans shun Roger Federer over RWC trophy

In more Roger Federer updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the tennis champion posing for pictures with an All Blacks jersey after supporting the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup final.

Fans were sad to find that Federer may be neutral and possibly didn't fully support the Boks as much as they thought.

