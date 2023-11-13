The former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni posed for a picture with the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola

Mboweni was visiting Lamola, and in the viral picture, their shoes were the subject of intense public scrutiny

Netizens ran to the comment sections and mocked their sense of fashion or lack thereof

Netizens made fun of Tito Mboweni and Ronald Lamola's shoes. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni’s recent visit to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola spawned a lot of jokes about their shoes.

The two politicians posed with unfashionable kicks, and they practically walked into a roasting prepared for them by netizens, who did not hold back.

Mboweni and Lamola's shoes roasted

Mboweni posted a picture of himself and Lamola on his X account, @tito_mboweni. In the post, the former Minister of Finance, who regularly trends on social media for his dishes and taste in food, stood next to Lamola. Both of them were wearing shoes which were picked apart online. Mboweni seemed to be wearing slippers, while the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services wore what appeared to be black sandals. View the picture here:

Jokes fly in the comment section

Netizens kicked a lot of jokes into the comment section and trampled all over the picture.

Wavhudi asked:

“Were these made by prisoners?”

Thulani KaMalinga wanted to know:

“Lamola, are you wearing your child’s Toughees shoes?”

Okhethwe AmaNgwane wrote:

“Trying to look poor while we know y'all have offshore bank accounts is boring. Lamola must return those old shoes.”

Berry pointed out:

“Was he there to compete with you about who wears the ugliest shoes between you two?”

I'M black and m proud:

"Is he your son?"

Akani enquired:

“What are you wearing?”

Slow Poison:

“Tito, what are you doing with all your money?”

Black:

“Gane what do y’all buy with all of that money? Look at Lamola’s shoes.”

Motlokwa remarked:

“Ronald is too young to wear those kinds of shoes. Where are the sharp shoes for the young man?”

Neo Moatswi pointed out:

“Lamola is looking up to you with your fashion sense.”

