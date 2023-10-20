Makazole Mapimpi did his grocery shopping at Spar and was met with an uproarious amount of love from workers and customers

The Springboks winger left even netizens online very impressed with his superstar status

The professional rugby player is also nursing his injuries from the epic match between Springboks and Tonga

The Springboks player joined the crowd of supporters at Spar, who cheered him on as he emptied his trolley. Image: @makazoli

It seems as though Makazole Mapimpi's superstardom spreads across the rugby world. The Springboks winger did his grocery shopping at one of the Spar franchises and was met with cheers from workers and customers.

Makazole receives praises from Spar shoppers

In a video shared by @Elmakapelma, Makazole can be seen approaching the till to pay for his groceries when the crowd broke in song and cheered him on.

He joined them in singing one of the Rugby anthems and tried to empty his trolley.

Elma captioned her video:

"That time @Makazole16 is just trying to buy groceries. Couldn’t love this more. Makes me ugly cry - but in a great way."

Netizens show love to the video and rugby player

The Springboks player also left even netizens online very impressed with his superstar status. Many wondered if people around the world show this amount of love to the rugby players in their countries.

@Bluttoboy laughed:

"Then they went on to make him pay for the groceries. Shameless this Spar, any way this beautiful, what a legend."

@jndub said:

"What other country celebrates its rugby players like this?"

@Nyeleti1818 said:

"South Africa must work, we have it special here. Kindness, warmness, ubuntu, beautiful landscape, music, dancing, etc."

@r_gadaffi added:

"I don't think I was going to be able to handle the situation if I was a celebrity like him."

@Ntsika_ replied:

"If I remember, Makazole wathi he has no family. I guess he has us now, the country. Love this so much."

Makazole nursing his injuries after epic match

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makazole Mapimpi posted a picture of his injuries from the epic match between Springboks and Tonga just recently on Instagram.

Makazole dropped out of the World Cup, but South Africans begged him to return to the national rugby squad and help them after he posted an update on his injury.

