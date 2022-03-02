Boks player Makazole Mapimpi gave his fans an extra dose of FOMO after sharing a fresh off the press snap of himself

The man's man posted an image that showed him dressed smartly, thanks to his good eye for the latest fashion trends

His star-struck fans could only stare as they took in the elegant scenes that came rushing at them like a bullish rugby star

Springboks Rugby World Cup hero Makazole Mapimpi dropped jaws when he rocked on an expensive designer suit to show Mzansi men how it's done fashionably.

Mapimpi seemingly pulled out all the stops as he put on his best look in a display oozing with confidence and class, all of which he was too happy to let his gushing fans in on, not to mention an adoring female following, as he strode to the timeline.

Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi has Mzansi drooling, thanks to his sense of style. Image: @Makazole16

Source: Twitter

Captionless, the image was posted with nothing more than two "Sign of the Horns" emojis. Here, Mapimpi is dressed in an all-black ensemble comprising slim fit chino pants, a button-up shirt, a blazer and stylish formal shoes.

The winger cut a picture of sheer elegance, which was anything but lost on the more than 7 000 tweeps who smashed the like button. The compliments, homage, mixed in with brazen attempts to catch the man's attention, was the order of the day in the comments strip.

SA gushes uncontrollably

Briefly News takes a look at all the crazy reactions to the post.

@NationTruthful wrote:

"Brother, you are unforgettable. Just watced the rugby final again yesterday and yerrr, you're such a blessing to South Africa."

@terencematera said:

"I low ke want to be your friend."

@Shirlez added:

"I wouldn't mind eating Ntsiki for you."

