South Africa is still enjoying its Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory, Durban residents will get to see and meet the men who made it happen

The Springboks are on a tour in South Africa, and people in Gauteng and Western Cape got a chance to celebrate that they brought the cup back home

Springboks fans in Durban now have their turn to see the fruits of Springboks' labour in the RWC

The Springboks have made South Africans proud, and many were eager to see the players. Some believed the tour would only cover Johannesburg, but the Springboks have also visited the Western Cape.

Durban residents will see the Springboks with the Webb Ellis Cup after the RWC. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images / David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The rugby team had a challenging journey in the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks won their last three games by just one point, including the final against New Zealand, to secure the Web Ellis Cup.

Springboks in Durban for trophy tour

The Springboks arrived in Durban on 4 September for their trophy tour, making sure to include South Africa's major cities. According to SABC News, the eThekwini municipal manager, Musa Mbhele, confirmed that many residents are excited to see the team. He said:

"We are doing our best as a city to mobilize our people. The trophy will follow routes across the city, so we expect our rugby supporters to make an effort to join these routes and support our team."

The Springboks are scheduled to travel by bus throughout the eThekwini metro. Their route will include surrounding areas such as KwaMashu township and the city centre.

RWC victory brings joy to SA

The Rugby World Cup victory has brought joy to South Africa, with many celebrating the Springboks' success. Durbanites expressed their excitement about showing up to support the team in person.

Ngubs Ngubs said:

"What magnificent support from diverse South Africans. Springboks, you are the best heroes who stood the test of time."

Map's Dee commented:

"Next time, make it fair and visit all provinces. We want to see you in person, not just on TV."

Curtius Campbell applauded;

"The Bokke are proudly sponsored by South African citizens. We are facing challenges in service delivery, but sports are boosting our revenue and highlighting infrastructure issues. The Bokke have helped us win the cup and put us on top."

- Lathu Njabulo Gumede wrote:

"We are waiting here in Durban with excitement."

Michael Swaedi gushed:

"Congratulations to the Bokke once again."

Oe Black was upset:

"We are waiting for the tour in Mbombela. We've been supporting the team from the start, and we can't be excluded from the celebrations."

Patrick Sindane added:

"We supported them as one nation, but they are celebrating with selected provinces. It's as if the cup only belongs to them."

Siya Kolisi dedicates win to Mzansi

Captain Siya Kolisi recognised the significance of the RWC winning for a country facing corruption and poor service delivery. Siya hoped that the victory would uplift South Africans.

Artist paints tribute to Springboks in East London

Briefly News previously reported on this event the Springboks' triumphant win has brought the nation closer together in many amazing ways - through song, dance and even art.

A recently painted mural inspired by the Bokke has added vibrance to the small city of East London.

Talented artist Nathan Sanan created a striking masterpiece at the Vincent Park corner in Devereux Avenue, which features the faces of Springboks players Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am and Jaden Hendrikse.

