A newly painted mural in East London features the faces of Springboks' players Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am and Jaden Hendrikse

The artist, Nathan Sanan, said the mural is not only a celebration of the players but also a reminder to all that anyone can achieve their dreams

South Africans were impressed by the mural and responded with positive comments

The new mural features the faces of Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am and Jaden Hendrikse.

The Springboks' triumphant win has brought the nation closer together in many amazing ways - through song, dance and even art.

Artist paints tribute to RWC champions

A recently painted mural inspired by the Bokke has added vibrance to the small city of East London.

Talented artist Nathan Sanan created a striking masterpiece at the Vincent Park corner in Devereux Avenue, which features the faces of Springboks players, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am and Jaden Hendrikse.

Nathan shared that the mural is not only a celebration of our players from Amathole and their captain but also serves as inspiration and a reminder to all that anyone can achieve unthinkable dreams.

"Unfortunately, there wasn't enough time to paint everyone that was a part of this unbelievable achievement so please forgive me in advance," Nathan said in a Facebook post.

Nathan Sanan paints beautiful artwork.

SA show the artwork love

Many netizens were impressed by the Springboks mural and responded with pride and positive comments.

Liezel Terblanche Gerstner replied:

"Love it, so cool ."

Sharlayne Foster commented:

" Love it!! A tribute to our Champions !! I hope the mural remains as is as a reminder to us all that achievement goes hand in hand with hard work and support. It must also remind us all that we need to stay united because we are definitely stronger together ."

Melanie Kruger wrote:

"Absolutely incredible.....WOW."

Jackie Sharrock said:

"Outstanding!"

Louise Lottering Krull commented:

"Magnificent!!! We want more!!!!"

Shian Coetzer commented:

"Wooooooooww !!! This is absolutely incredible ."

