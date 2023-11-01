South African sports fanatic, Mama Joy, returned home from her controversial sponsored trip to France

She was recorded at the airport and the crowd went wild when they saw the super fan rocking the beautiful colours of the Rainbow Nation

The clip landed on TikTok and viewers mentioned that Mama Joy proudly represented Mzansi well on the sidelines at the Rugby World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Mama Joy waved to Springbok supporters at an airport. Image: @herby10111k

Source: TikTok

Mama Joy Chauke, a passionate sports enthusiast, just got back from her all-expenses-paid trip to France.

As soon as she landed at the airport, the crowd went absolutely nuts when they saw this super fan proudly donning the vibrant colours of Mzansi.

Controversy surrounding Mama Joy

That video was posted on the TikTok account @herby10111k, where viewers showered Mama Joy with praise for representing Mzansi with so much enthusiasm at the Rugby World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION:

Lately, there's been some controversy swirling around the fact that Mama Joy gets compensated for her spirited support of South African sports teams.

Mama Joy's impact on women in sports

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture came to Mama Joy's defence after were accused of bankrolling her. They argued that Mama Joy is not just cheering for the teams but also elevating the role of women in a predominantly male-dominated arena.

"It cannot be correct for South Africans who are refusing change to use the Rugby World Cup to push their underlying racism and patriarchal tendencies to bully and insult a woman who has built a profile as a superfan across all sporting codes from the bottom up."

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers praise Mama Joy

Read some of the comments below:

@khosilady88 said:

"Ndlovukazi."

@mpho_sekgobela7 wrote:

"Mama Joy must get her trophy, titled a supporter of all times."

@msa4148 posted:

"Dankie Mama Joy you living a soft life.❤️❤️"

@sabelo924 stated:

"Yoh the first celebrity fan created by Mamkhize."

@micanemukvaloyi asked:

"Who else watched this more than ten times? "

@jujunr3 mentioned:

"I love this soul Mama Joy thanks for looking after the boys."

@tebomoeletsi stated"

"Mama Joy we love you ke sana."

@muz4716 added:

"We love you, Mama Joy, you are a brand ambassador for this country. You are well-mannered, and you love your country. "

Mama Joy clears the air about who Funds her trips during candid interview, says it’s not MaMkhize

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy is finally answering questions about who funds her expensive overseas trips following her return from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Mama Joy is undoubtedly one of the most well-travelled sports fans in the world. The number one sports fan who arrived back home with the Springboks after spending weeks in Paris, France opened up about her expenses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News