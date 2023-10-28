Students from a school in KZN will wave the South African flag high with their smarts in an academic competition

The high schoolers from Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy will fly to Asia to compete for a prize in natural sciences

Mzansi netizens were impressed after seeing details of how hard the students worked to get to the International Junior Science Olympiad

Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy in northern Durban has produced incredible minds. Pupils from the school will head to Thailand to compete in a science olympiad.

South African students are headed to Thailand after winning the Junior Science Olympiad. Image: wichianduangsri / Sean Anthony Eddy

Source: Getty Images

The students in South Africa were the talk of the town as they were in the top six for the South African Junior Science Olympiad. The principal of Anton Lembede Academy sang the student's praises.

Durban highschoolers due in Asia for olympiad

A group of six students made many South Africans proud. TimesLIVE reported that grade 10 pupils qualified to go to the International Junior Science to take place in Bangkok. The young brilliant minds are: Zanokuhle Mbambo, Gugu Mhlongo, Sphesihle Mzimkhulu, Sibusiso Dlamini, Lihlithemba Khuzwayo and Samkelo Zimu.

Anton Lembede principal applauds 6 pupils

The principal at Anton Lembede Academy, Dunimasani Sibaya, was chuffed with the students and their mathematics teacher, Sheunesu Shumba. He told TimesLIVE:

‘It’s great! This dovetails with our vision as an institution. We want to benchmark ourselves against international standards. This achievement sets our bar very high. We are at a level that we want to be in,”

The student will be in Bangkok from 30 November to 10 December 2023

SA proud of Durban pupils

Netizens applauded the students' efforts in the olympiad. Many were in awe and left congratulatory messages for the kids.

Jojo Maphoroma said:

"Congratulations."

Zanele Mthembu added:

"Awesome."

Marilyn Coombe-Heath applauded:

"Well done."

