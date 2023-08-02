South African student, Cynthia Nyongesa, has been selected as one of the top 50 finalists for the coveted $100K Chegg.Org Global Student Prize 2023

With a passion for education, Cynthia plans to invest the prize money if she wins into her non-profit, the Untamed Project

Speaking to Briefly News, she says she is grateful to be given a platform to highlight the importance of children's education

South African student makes it to the Top 50 finalists in the Chegg.Org Global Student Prize 2023. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

South African student, Cynthia Nyongesa, has been named in the prestigious top 50 shortlist for the Chegg.Org Global Student Prize 2023.

SA student aims to raise awareness for children's education

The Global Student Prize, launched by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with Chegg.Org, celebrates exceptional students making a positive impact on the world. The 27-year-old's impressive achievements as a Generation Unlimited Ambassador for Kenya and her dedication to youth, gender, and education projects have earned her this prestigious recognition.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, she says:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I am so grateful to Chegg.org and the Varkey Foundation for this powerful platform to highlight the importance of children’s education. I look forward to connecting with the other top 50 finalists, who are all such inspiring young changemakers."

As a passionate advocate for education, Nyongesa plans to use the prize money for her non-profit organisation, she says:

"If I win, I plan to invest the money in my non-profit, the Untamed Project. We would purchase books and computers for school libraries, to help children regain the learning they lost during Covid lockdowns. Furthermore, I see this as an opportunity to invest in providing scholarships for needy learners, particularly from rural areas as they transition from primary school to secondary school because the cost of education at this level is a barrier for many of them."

South Africa has a track record of excellence in the Global Student Prize, and Cynthia joins a remarkable group of young changemakers. Her inclusion among the top 50 finalists is a testament to her passion and commitment to creating positive change through education and empowerment.

Inspiring South African student to represent the nation in Bangkok, following humanitarian affairs competition win

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a talented student from the University of Johannesburg who has secured a remarkable achievement by winning the Humanitarian Affairs competition.

Her insightful essay on unemployment in South Africa allowed her to represent South Africa at a prestigious UN conference in Bangkok.

Moma Molabe's journey is driven by the desire to create positive change in the country and inspire others to take action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News