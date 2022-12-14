Politics in South Africa has always been seen as a man's field. However, powerful women are pushing back and showing the rest of the country that women are just as capable of leading.

Briefly News recognised four wonderful women who took the political space by storm and have amazing stories to share. Some of these women are also part of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 campaign.

1. Thokozile Nhlumayo, a political activist who wants more young people in leadership roles

Political activist Thokozile Nhlumayo is a hardworking woman who has the drive to change the political landscape in South Africa and the world at large.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Nhlumayo stated that she was once told that only men over the age of 50 were more likely to succeed in public office.

While those words may have been discouraging, Nhlumayo decided to turn that around and advocate for young leaders.

The passionate political activist had to overcome numerous obstacles to get to where she is today, including going head-to-head with misogyny in political spaces.

“If your voice becomes louder, then you are overstepping your mark.

"There is a hierarchy that you cannot threaten, once you become a threat to this hierarchy, you are no longer celebrated,” she said.

Nhlumayo launched the #NotTooYoungToLead campaign which gained great success and later became a movement. She is now the executive secretary of the International Youth Parliament, an organisation created to give the world's youth a voice.

2. Tumi Ramakoaba wants to see more women in politics

Tumi Ramakoaba, a trained microbiologist and two-time Masters' degree graduate found herself in politics at 16.

While she grew up with hardships and was forced to get a job at 14 to support her family, Ramakoaba defied the odds. She now works in the City of Johannesburg Department of Housing as a stakeholder manager.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Ramakoaba explained there were many women like her, who have different academic backgrounds and now work in politics. However, she says these women are not seated at the right tables to make the necessary changes.

Ramakoaba shared her frustrations about how politics was only inclusive of women in theory and not in reality.

She says women have the power to vote since they are the majority. However, when it comes to placing women in leadership positions, they still choose men to lead them.

"Women voters are more than men voters during elections, and who do they vote for? They vote for men.

"I think women are self-sabotaging when it comes to leadership roles in political spaces.

"It is not a matter of women not having the capacity to lead; women are equally capable, but we do not see them at the right tables," she added.

3. Nomusa Dube-Ncube makes history as the first woman to lead KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube probably needs no introduction since she became the first woman to become the premier of KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year.

Dube-Ncube has a neck for education and holds a Diploma in Public Management, and other two diplomas from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in management and leadership and training and development.

She also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration and currently working on her PhD on top of running one of the largest economic hubs of the country, according to the People's Assembly.

The premier has an impressive political resume under her belt. She served as the Mayor of the North Central Local Council before it formed part of the eThekwini Municipality. Dube-Ncube was later appointed as the speaker of the municipality.

She has a passion for environmental activism and a deep love for the sustainability of ecosystems and wildlife, according to the KZN Treasury. Dube-Ncube is a powerhouse and inspires many women to achieve success.

4. Naledi Chirwa is one of the youngest people Members of Parliament

Naledi Chirwa became a political heavyweight during the Fees Must Fall protest in 2016, while she was a student at the University of Pretoria, but her political journey began way before that.

Chirwa was always destined for leadership, and she was just 15 years old when she became the deputy president of Tshwane North College FET (now TVET) in 2009, according to SowetanLIVE.

The fearless young leader joined the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2015 but quickly rose up the ranks and was appointed as a Member of Parliament at age 25 in 2019. Making her the youngest EFF MP at the time.

In 2016, Chirwa made headlines when she and a few activists disrupted former President Jacob Zuma's speech at the Independent Electoral Commission results centre in Pretoria.

The women held up placards written "Remember Khewzi" in support of the woman who accused Zuma of sexual assault several years prior. According to News24, the young silent protestors received recognition and praise in Parliament for their bravery from EFF MPs.

Naledi remains vocal about her beliefs and never waivers even when she is met with negative and sometimes xenophobic comments about her nationality.

