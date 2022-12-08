University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is the epitome of hard work and determination

Phakeng made history in South Africa by becoming the first black woman to obtain a PhD in Mathematics

Mamokgethi's impressive career has inspired many as they witnessed her navigate the academic field while being in the spotlight

The vice-chancellor has been chosen as Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 because of her extraordinary achievements in academic

Mamokgethi Phakeng rose from poverty to become a powerhouse in academics. Image: @fabacademic

Source: Instagram

Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi is a dynamic woman who has become a household name in South Africa.

Phakeng is popularly known for her historical academic achievement when she became the first black woman in South Africa to hold a PhD in Mathematics Education obtained from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Mamokgethi was born on 1 November 1966 in Eastwood, Pretoria, during the apartheid era. Her family was forcibly relocated under the Group Areas Act, reported Mail&Gaurdian.

The VC's parents, Frank and Wendy Mutlana, raised her in Garankuwa with her two siblings and instilled the values of excellency in them from a young age.

"My parents never talked about mathematics hard. There was never a hierarchy of subjects at home. There was only the demand that you had to do well. My dad had a demand to be excellent."

Phakeng's mother worked as a domestic worker while studying to qualify as a primary school teacher. Her father was one of the first black people to be a radio announcer at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Despite her humble beginnings, Phakeng managed to attend four universities ( North-West University, the University of Witwatersrand, the University of Bristol and the University of Ottawa) because she was a brilliant scholar in mathematics.

The professor and current Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cape Town has created an illustrious career by wearing many hats and taking on many leadership roles.

Phakeng's notable achievements include being honoured by Forbes in their 2020 list of 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa and being awarded several times for her research work.

Mamokgethi is also shaping young women's lives through her role as a board member of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

The academic's graceful demeanour and influence in academics have inspired many women in South Africa to chase after their dreams steadfastly.

