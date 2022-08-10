KwaZulu-Natal has made history after it was announced that Nomusa Dube-Ncube would take the reins as the province’s premier. South Africans are delighted by the announcement and are eager to see what she brings to the table. In honour of KZN’s first ever woman premier, Briefly News takes an exclusive look into her remarkable life.

First woman KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube is delighted by the election. Image: @KZNTreasury

Source: Twitter

1. A leader with a thirst for knowledge

The former provincial finance MEC has a firm interest in education and holds several qualifications. Dube-Ncube holds a Diploma in Public Management from the Durban University of Technology, according to the KZN Government.

In addition, she graduated with two diplomas from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in management and leadership and training and development. The academically inclined woman also obtained her Master’s Degree in Public Administration from UKZN and is currently studying for her PhD.

2. Dube-Ncube is a proud mama

The newly elected premier is truly dedicated to her family. Her daughter, Hazel, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts honours degree from UKZN in 2019.

Dube-Ncube was delighted by the accomplishment and told the university’s publication she was proud of her daughter, who worked hard to achieve her degree.

3. An incredible political career

She served as the Mayor of the North Central Local Council before it could form part of the eThekwini Municipality. After that, Dube-Ncube was appointed as the municipal speaker. Following an incredible term, she was redeployed as ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Upon her return to South Africa, Dube-Ncube was announced as the ruling party’s KZN Provincial Legislature’s chief whip. She also served as the party’s deputy provincial secretary, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and the ruling party's treasurer.

4. From widow to premier

Dube-Ncube was married to prominent businessman Sibusiso Ncube who succumbed to a short illness in January. Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala described her husband as an asset to the province.

According to TimesLIVE, Zikalala said Sibusiso defied his relatively disadvantaged socioeconomic background and emerged as a successful businessman in various sectors.

5. Dube-Ncube’s love for the environment

The politician has a deep love for the environment and the sustainability of ecosystems and wildlife. According to the KZN Treasury, Dube-Ncube has demonstrated her passion for the environment by highlighting the negative impacts of climate change.

She has also worked on policies that stress the importance of eco-friendly business operations.

