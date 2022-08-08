KZN provincial treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube is on her way to becoming the province's next premier

This comes after Sihle Zikalala left the position vacant last week and officially resigned

South Africans have congratulated Dube-Ncube, who is set to make history by becoming the first woman premier in KZN

DURBAN - The African National Congress is ready to replace former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, who resigned last week. The ruling party announced on Monday, 8 August, that KZN provincial treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube is the party's candidate for the position.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube will become the first woman Premier in KwaZulu-Natal should she be elected. Images: Darren Stewart & @Sisulu22/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Zikalala's resignation came after the KZProvincial Executive Committee (PEC) meet for the first time on Thursday, 4 August. In his statement, Zikalala stated that it was now time for new leadership to start the province.

Dube-Ncube was up against two other women, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer, who were submitted to ANC at the national level but came out as the preferred candidate, according to EWN. If elected, Dube-Ncube will become the first woman premier in the province.

Dube-Ncube's announcement was made during a press conference held by the PEC on Monday, reports eNCA.

South Africans react

Following the announcement of Dube-Ncube's premier candidacy, South Africans took to social media to both congratulate her and discuss the former KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala.

Here are some comments:

@Zungutholi said:

"Wishing you all the luck Nomusa Dube."

@Sandile_Ace27 said:

"Sihle Zikalala was given the same RET medicine he had helped administer on Senzo Mchunu. He knows now what Thabo Mbeki felt when lies were easily accepted as the truth in order to remove him from the ANC leadership & president of RSA."

@_AfricanSoil said:

"Kunini sisho into eyodwa!!! Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been involved in many Gov. portfolios in KZN, was King Zwelithini's favourite MEC. Phatha mama! "

