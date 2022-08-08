The African National Congress nominated KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube as a replacement for premier

The announcement has received positive feedback with many people delighted by the ruling party's candidate

Dube-Ncube has garnered support from most social media users, who believe she will do an exceptional job if given the opportunity

DURBAN - The African National Congress’ candidate for the role of KwaZulu-Natal premier has reignited hope in South Africans. Following former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s departure from the role, the ruling party announced that the KZN provincial treasurer is its candidate.

The move left many delighted, and if Nomusa Dube-Ncube does assume the role, she would be the first woman premier.

She has garnered support from most social media users, who believe she will do an exceptional job if given the opportunity. However, some sceptics believe that only time will tell the type of leader she would be should she take on the role.

Here’s what social media users had to say about Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s nomination as KZN premier:

@ZintleK_deLange said:

“Congratulations to Nomusa Dube Ncube. It’s a good day for gender equality. We wish her all the best.”

@Realthabanim commented:

“Hope she does well.”

@VelemseniVilane posted:

“Congrats… She deserves it, she is a perfect fit in all aspects.”

