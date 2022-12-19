A dedicated poultry farmer residing in Mpumalanga is determined to make a success of her business and hopes to have more than 10 000 chickens in future

Vicky Mhlanga only started her business around July 2022 and explained that her father inspired her love of farming

Talking to Briefly News, the young woman enthusiastically said that she would love to have 10 hectares of land to grow her enterprise

A young entrepreneur based in a town called Ludlow in Mpumalanga is passionate about agriculture and started farming chickens earlier this year.

Vicky Mhlanga is a poultry farmer on a mission. Image: Vicky Mhlanga.

The educated woman, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical and Mineral Sciences and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education from the University of Limpopo, has big dreams for the future.

Posting on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page, Vicky Mhlanga, who owns Ntwelo Poultry Farm, said that her father inspired her love of farming:

“[My father used to] farm different types of vegetables, and on the weekend, I used to help him cultivate the crops.

"I found that I enjoyed myself and that it gave me peace at the same time."

The 26-year-old began building her coop in February and started adding stock in July 2022:

“I started with 400 chickens, but every cycle, I increase my flock by 300.”

Talking to Briefly News, Vicky notes that she currently farms on a one-hectare plot of land and dreams of having 10 hectares in the future:

“[I would also love to] have more than 10 000 chickens. I know it is possible and requires faith, money, and patience.

The entrepreneur currently has four people helping her in the business and finances the enterprise herself, which she notes is quite challenging.

Offering advice to young people who want to be farmers, Vicky said:

“If you want to start, start! Don't wait until you have enough money. You can start with what you have, and if you make enough money, you can go big.

“Anything is possible. As for me, I either go big or go home. I'm in farming 100%, even at my lowest point.”

