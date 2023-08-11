Ileline Philander is the visionary founder of uku'Lungisa, an NGO which is a beacon of change

Since 2018, the Youth Development initiative has bridged gaps between young people from the township and stakeholders in the hopes of nurturing brighter futures

By sponsoring matric farewells, the organisation inspires change, reminding us that transformation begins with visionary leaders like Ileline Philander

Ileline Philander is the ukuLungisa's visionary leader who aims to improve young people's lives in Gqeberha. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Ileline Philander, the visionary founder of uku'Lungisa, is on a mission to empower the youth in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Ileline Philander is lighting the way for young people

Founded in 2018, the NGO is positioned to transform the futures of underprivileged youth by bridging the gap between township youngsters and vital stakeholders. Philander spearheads two pivotal initiatives: Youth of the Kasi and Stakeholders and the Matric Farewell program.

Philander says:

"uku'Lungisa works to empower youth by creating awareness around careers, funding, and bursary opportunities and providing guidance, mentoring and sponsoring opportunities, work readiness programmes, and entrepreneur skills opportunities through stakeholder engagements. The Youth of the Kasi and Stakeholders started with an R20 story."

"Imagine you give a young person R20 today to go to a company tomorrow morning that is taking CVs for a job so desperately needs, and that young person gets home, and there is nothing to eat."

"What do you think he will do with that R20? Obviously, he will buy bread and think to himself that tomorrow will see to itself."

The philanthropist understands the systemic challenges these youngsters face in the province where unemployment soars at an alarming 70% and teenage pregnancies, substance abuse, and limited opportunities cast shadows over their dreams.

Matric farewell assistance program

One of the recipients from the uku'Lungisa matric farewell program. Images: Pictures Supplied.

In response, uku'Lungisa has embarked on multifaceted initiatives, including the impactful Matric farewell assistance program under the motto No Girl Left Behind. Recognising that many young girls cannot attend their matric farewells due to financial constraints, the organisation steps in.

Philander says:

"When my daughter matriculated in 2017, I discovered that girls don't want to attend matric farewells because their circumstances don't allow it. Their parents are not working, no parents, some parents are working, but they cannot afford the whole farewell event."

"That is where I have decided, with the little resources I have, to assist one or two girls in the area where I stay. You must remember that predators are watching our vulnerable young girls.'

"These girls are raised in an area where there is almost 70% unemployment, a high teenage pregnancy rate, alcohol and drug abuse and informal prostitution to put food on the table."

"uku'Lungisa strives to boost the morale of our young girls by assisting them with the full matric farewell package through sponsorships."

"We want to remind them that there is room for the girl child in the working world, she can make it. She is capable of becoming who she had always dreamed."

"At the organisation, we are reminded of the quote ", It takes a village to raise a child" We strive to be the village for these young, impoverished girls. We can't do it for everyone, but today we do it for one, and that one does it for another one tomorrow."

With uku'Lungisa's vision at the forefront, a future emerges where young people, regardless of background, can dare to dream and achieve. Two young girls have been nominated for the matric farewell program this year, and the foundation is looking for sponsorship.

Through collaboration and collective effort, ukuLungisa goes beyond funding matric farewells, becoming a beacon of hope that ignites dreams and fosters transformation one life at a time. At the heart of this transformative journey stands Ileline Philander, a driving force determined to create a legacy of positive change.

