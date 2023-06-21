A talented student from the University of Johannesburg has secured a remarkable achievement by winning the Humanitarian Affairs competition

Her insightful essay on unemployment in South Africa earned her the opportunity to represent South Africa at a prestigious UN conference in Bangkok

Moma Molabe's journey is driven by the desire to create positive change in the country and inspire others to take action

University of Johannesburg student to fly the flag high in Bangkok, after winning the humanitarian affairs competition. Images: Moma Molabe/Pictures supplied.

Moma Molabe, a final year student at the University of Johannesburg, has won the prestigious University Scholars Leadership Symposium(USLS) competition, a highly regarded program in Asia. The competition encouraged participants to address the social and economic challenges in South Africa and propose creative solutions to bring about positive change.

She says:

"South Africa is facing a range of complex challenges that require innovative and sustainable solutions. As a concerned citizen, I believe that it is our collective responsibility to address these challenges By entering the competition, I saw an opportunity to contribute to this effort by presenting my own ideas and solutions that could potentially address some of these challenges."

UJ Student heads to Bangkok after winning essay competition about unemployment in SA

Molabe's winning essay focused on strategies to create job opportunities, harness the power of technology in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and explore the potential of space science and rocket exploration. As a result of her remarkable achievement, it earned her a spot to attend the prestigious USLS conference.

She says:

"Unemployment has the potential to distabilise this country. We need to be more circumspect and come up with solutions to deal with these challenges aggressively. With unemployment so high the sustaining frame of existence becomes weak and helpless. We have watched in pain and horror as the economy went on a downward trajectory year in year out."

Initiative aims to nurture the future leaders of the world

The program aims to nurture young leaders by fostering their initiative and capacity to initiate socially meaningful projects that tackle pressing issues such as climate change, poverty, and inequality. Through collaboration with UN agencies and government departments, delegates are empowered to create projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

UJ student gears up for leadership conference in Bangkok

The communications student is overwhelmed and grateful for this incredible opportunity. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the University of Johannesburg for granting her this chance to make a difference. Additionally, she acknowledged the United Nations for providing a platform that demands admiration.

She says:

"By entering the competition, I saw an opportunity to contribute to this effort by presenting my own ideas and solutions that could potentially address some of these challenges. Ultimately, my goal is to use this platform to create positive change in South Africa, to inspire others to take action, and to contribute towards building a better future for all."

Moma aims to inspire positive change in South Africa

Born and raised in Polokwane, Moma strongly desires to contribute to global efforts in humanitarian affairs. She aspires to work for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees or the World Bank, with hopes of making a positive impact on society.

UJ student aims to tackle pressing social and economic issues facing South Africa. Images: Moma Molabe/Picture Supplied.

The young woman's passion, commitment, and vision for creating positive change are poised to inspire not just her fellow students but also the whole nation of South Africa. By participating in the symposium, she aims to use her knowledge, abilities, and connections to lead important projects and contribute to shaping a brighter future for her country and the world.

