A young chartered accountant has opened the doors to her daily routine in the mining sector, providing a fascinating glimpse into her professional life

She offered Mzansi a unique perspective on the typically unnoticed role of accountants in the industry

Her video has quickly gained attention from social media users, shining a spotlight on the vital contributions made by accountants behind the scene

Woman posts what a day in her life looks like as a chartered accountant in the mining industry.

Source: TikTok

A young chartered accountant has shared a glimpse into her day-to-day life in the mining sector.

Young woman takes Mzansi on an accountant adventure

TikTok user @roary_em shared a captivating video which offers a unique perspective on the often overlooked role of accountants in the industry. The post showcases her flying to another province to get to the mining sector, she showed off what she ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Watch the video below:

Young woman trends for her working vlog at the mines

The insight provided by this young woman has intrigued Mzansi, sparking conversations about the crucial role accountants play in supporting the mining industry's operations and growth. Viewers also gained a deeper understanding of all the opportunities avaliable.

Peeps flooded the comment section with questions:

@Lerato said:

"This is so refreshing?are you an CA/auditor in mining or actually practicing in the mining sector?"

@Thulile Mhlongo commented:

"I’m really keen and interested in being a CA in the mining industry but yoooh this CA journey is tiring."

@Nicknolty Motang said:

"Wow sis...I need a job at the mine please."

@Bianca commented:

"Corporate vloggers are very scarce or it’s my fyp anyways I love it here."

@O said:

"Life really does get better after undergrad and CTA. I really needed to see this."

@Dakalo Makgatho commented:

"This was soo interesting to watch, saw another side of my hometown."

Source: Briefly News