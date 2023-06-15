A woman showed people that she is blessed in her life with footage that proved all her dreams came true

The lady decided to celebrate everything she's had in life so far, and it was a heartwarming video

Online users were fascinated by the video as many were inspired that they can achieve all their heart desires

A TikTok created a video of special moments in her life. The woman demonstrated all her achievements and gave thanks to God.

A TikTok video shows a woman's life achievements, and people loved that she thanked God. Image: @galaletsangprecio

The creator who was celebrating her life got over 7,000 likes. Many people were inspired as they saw how she got win after win in her life.

Woman shows of fulfilling life and gives thanks to God

A woman who works as a makeup artist @galaletsangprecio gave people an update on how well her life is going. The lady posted a video showing all the major milestones she hit, including marriage, graduation, a new home, buying an iPhone and more. Watch the video below:

South African TikTok viewers in awe of woman's soft life

People love to see others achieve a lot in their life. This lady's video had many peepsencouraged and some other advice on how she achieved it all.

Mothekgi Mphahlele said:

"Living in your answered prayer era. We praise God."

Vinjwa Zaaa added:

"This is beautiful, I also want to venture into djing but khona into that’s pulling me back ,I doubt myself a lot."

Thandie wrote:

"What did you say in your prayers?"

Mmabatho Desiree Mph remarked:

"So encouraging to watch! Congratulations."

BoitumeloSemenya added:

"You deserve it all . Congratulations babe and continue thanking God."

