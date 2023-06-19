A TikTok video of a little girl who was utterly captivated by a black model she encountered is trending

With wide eyes and a beaming smile, the girl stood in amazement, appreciating the model's beauty and elegance

Netizens throughout the world were amazed by the cute reaction of the little girl and the colour of the doll she had in the pram

A cute moment of a little girl reacting to a black model walking on the street trended on TikTok. Images: @ monicaahanonu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video has taken the internet by storm, capturing a beautiful moment of innocence and admiration.

Adorable TikTok video of a little girl captivated by a black model

Monica Ahanonu uploaded a post featuring a little girl crossing paths with her, after seeing her, she stopped. In the video, as the little girl spots the striking presence of Anhanonu, she is immediately captivated by her elegance and poise. Unable to contain her awe, the young girl stops in her tracks, visibly mesmerised by the model's beauty.

What the video below:

Little girl's admiration for black model melts hearts everywhere

Netizens from all walks of life were touched by the genuine and unfiltered display of admiration shown by the little girl. This precious interaction served as a reminder of the power of innocence and the ability of children to see beyond cultural differences and embrace the essence of pure beauty.

Comments poured in, expressing the joy and warmth the video evoked:

@Queen Bee said:

"She saw her doll in real life."

@Candiceee commented:

"This gave her life-size vibes."

@les.067 said:

"Dad’s like “, OOP, no toddler hands on the beautiful white dress!"

@BELA commented:

"It’s her dad teaching her about boundaries for me and the beautiful doll."

@Linda Ramos said:

"The fact that she turned all the way around with her baby. Good mom."

@Tiffane commented:

"Wait, I just noticed her baby doll in her stroller.. she knows Beautiful Princess when she sees them in real life."

@melaninqueen617 said:

"She said, wait a minute a real-life Barbie doll."

Source: Briefly News