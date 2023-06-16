A woman embarked on an inspiring journey from losing her car to finally purchasing a Renault Kwid

Losing her car left a void in her life, but she refused to let that setback define who she was and was forced to live within her means

Peeps applauded her for not giving up and that her resilience paid off as she recently achieved owning a car again

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Woman shares the moving story of losing her first car and only being able to get a new one four years later. Images: @Succ3ss_Sackie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

For this woman, the past four years have been a testament to her patience and unwavering determination.

Woman shares story of losing her first car

TikTok user @Succ3ss_Sackie shared a video about downgrading her car, which was hard for her. Losing her first set of wheels was undoubtedly a significant setback, creating a void in her daily life and leaving her to live within her means. However, she refused to let adversity define her.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi congratulated her on this milestone

The Renault Kwid, known for its affordability and reliability, symbolised her resilience. The woman hopes to inspire others facing challenging circumstances by sharing her story on social media. She encouraged Mzansi to trust the process, reminding everyone that dreams can be achieved through patience, hard work, and never losing sight of the ultimate goal.

Peeps flocked to the comment section and wished her well:

@mantshadimelissam said:

"Success gives us jobs also, hau."

@Ntondo4 commented:

"As long as you are still driving, dear kunzima kule SA."

@268945Hawks said:

"Hopefully, it's not a Kwid. I'm tired of welding mine."

@user630 commented:

"Brave women, I applaud you."

@Adil said:

"I know this feeling very well ... took me four years."

@user35

"I was sad until I saw this post. You didn’t lose a car; you just changed cars. Still, within blessings, Someone out there lost everything completely."

@manapedolphineram said:

"Keep going."

Hardworking lady purchases brand new VW polo in TikTok video, Mzansi applauds her achievements: “Nice wheels.”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who bought her first car, a white VW Polo, and could not contain her excitement.

The hardworking lady went to pick up her brand-new wheels at the car dealership and drove them out with pride.

Netizens congratulated, celebrated and praised her for achieving such a significant milestone in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News