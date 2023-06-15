A woman confidently shut down stereotypes after a man suggested that an unmarried woman at 32 must have something wrong with her

She challenged societal expectations with a mic drop moment and inspired others to embrace their accomplishments

Her empowering message resonated widely, igniting a conversation with netizens about defying stereotypes and celebrating individual success

Woman sets the record straight in a viral video. Images: @reneesontheway/TikTok.

In a world where societal expectations often dictate timelines and milestones, one woman's response on TikTok has sparked a robust conversation.

Woman's epic comeback shuts down stereotypes

When a man claimed that a woman who wasn't married by 32 must have something wrong with her, one lady stepped up to challenge this outdated perspective. TikTok user @reneesontheway uploaded the video of the lady's response, where she highlighted that being unmarried at 32 doesn't equate to failure or inadequacy. Her empowering message resonated with individuals who have faced similar societal pressures.

Watch the video below:

People from around the world flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

@Tiffany said:

"Tell your daddy, that woman is a boss."

@Savage7thgradeteacher commented:

"Me driving my educated, not married, no kids self to work in my Lexus."

@itsmamajax said:

"We knew it was going to be good when she said, "tell your DADDY!"

@Aliyah Renee commented:

"32 is still very young."

@ICEE_HOTT said:

Cause if she was 32, 4 kids and divorced, he would still say something is wrong with her."

@Lizard commented:

"It’s called having standards."

@SaiNoelle said:

"Marriage is not the flex ppl think it is. It can be great but it can equally be not great."

@Syd commented:

"I’ll be 30 this year with no children and that decision was very intentional."

