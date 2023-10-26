Hlengiwe Shandu, a young woman from Umlazi, Durban, has opened her own bread shop business, Gemisquare Bakeries

Hollywood Bets donated a branded 12m container to Hlengiwe as part of the company's initiative to support women-owned businesses throughout the country

Hlengiwe's bakery became well known in Umlazi during the July unrest in KZN when there was a shortage of it in the country

Hlengiwe Shandu has been hailed as an example of black excellence after opening her own bread shop. Image: Kasi Economy

South Africans have praised a young woman, Hlengiwe Shandu, from Umlazi, Durban, for opening her own bread shop business.

Umlazi woman opens bread shop

A post of her huge entrepreneurial milestone was shared on Facebook by and shows Hlengiwe proudly standing outside her container store, Gemisquare Bakeries.

According to Hollywood Bets, the branded 12m container was donated to Hlengiwe as part of the company's initiative to support women-owned businesses throughout the country.

Gemisquare Bakeries became well known in Umlazi during the July unrest in KZN. They provided essential items to the community, including bread, when there was a shortage of it in the country, Hollywood Bets adds.

Briefly News also covered her story in 2022, celebrating the self-made bakery owner.

Mzansi praises bread bakery owner

Many netizens responded to the Facebook post with congratulatory messages and encouraging words for Hlengiwe, who has inspired many and shines as a beacon of hope in her township.

Tseko Rich Motsohle said:

"She's an inspiration ♥️."

AyandamaNdosi Shiwane commented:

"We're proud of you Hle Shandu keep up the amazing work. Black Excellence all the way ❤️."

Candley Seroba replied:

"Young African black excellent ."

Linah Mbatha commented:

" Congratulations."

Noni Mkhize wrote:

"Congratulations Ngicela usivulele namathuba emsebenzini."

Innocent Dumisani Msimango said:

"Wow! ."

