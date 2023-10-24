Bongi Mbonambi's hilarious TikTok video goes viral as he runs out of Afrikaans vocabulary during a press conference

Mzansi shows support for the Springboks player while enjoying a good laugh at the unexpected language lapse

Many viewers are impressed by Bongi's Afrikaans proficiency, celebrating his effort to connect with fans

In the world of social media, where the unexpected often takes centre stage, a recent TikTok video featuring Springbok player Bongi Mbonambi left South Africans in stitches.

The Springboks are about to enter the final of the Rugby World Cup, and the whole of Mzansi will be there, from all cracks of the globe, to scream the win home.

Bongi Mbonambi runs out of Afrikaans bundle

The video, shared by @mapantsulaarugby, showcases a light-hearted and humorous moment when Bongi ran out of Afrikaans vocabulary during a press conference.

As he continued to answer questions in Afrikaans, Bongi suddenly found himself at a loss for words. His expression quickly turned from confidence to playful as he struggled to remember the right Afrikaans terms. The audience, including reporters and fellow players, burst into laughter, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and light-heartedness.

Mzansi shows love to Bongi and the Boks

The video's rapid spread on TikTok and other social media platforms led to an outpouring of support for Bongi and the rest of the Boks.

User comments flooded in:

@RugbyFanatic21:

"Bongi, you're a legend on and off the field! Thanks for the laughs."

@LaanS_87:

"Happens to the best of us, Bongi! You handled it like a champ."

@PrimroseNondi:

"This is what makes our athletes so endearing - they're real people!"

@LiaanM23:

"Bongi's Afrikaans is better than mine, and I grew up speaking it!"

@MarindD:

"Bongi, you've got the nation's support, and we're loving your Afrikaans efforts!"

World Rugby to investigate Springboks player Bongi Mbonambi for alleged racial slur, SA defends him

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans slammed the England rugby team after World Rugby announced that it was formally investigating Bongi Mbonambi for his alleged racial slur during the Springbok's victory against England.

This may jeopardize his chances of plke against the All-Blacks at the World Cup's grand final. South Africans in related news defended him on social media and called England players terrible losers.

World Rugby confirmed on 23 October that they will be investigating Mbonambi after he allegedly used the slur against England player Tom Curry during the game. Apparently his insult was not caught on the referee's microphone. It is alleged that Curry approached the referee, Ben O'Keefe, and complained that Mbomanbi had insulted him.

