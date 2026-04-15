Multi-award-winning South African singer, Tyla, has teased upcoming music with Swedish singer Zara Larsson

This came after a historic victory at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), where she scored four nominations

Her hit song, Chanel, has 300 million streams on Spotify, making it one of her biggest songs

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Tyla made history at the 2026 American Music Awards. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD

Source: Getty Images

Tyla continues making waves on the international stages. The singer made Mzansi proud for breaking a record with her nominations at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs).

As if her nods are not enough, Tyla has hinted at a massive collaboration with none other than Swedish singer Zara Larsson.

Tyla's AMAs nominations

The singer is nominated for the Best Afrobeats Artist award and Best Female R&B Artist. Her 2025 hit single Chanel got her two nominations, one for the Social Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

The Afrobeats category remains hotly contested with Burna Boy, Moliy Rema and Wikid fighting to be a winner. In the Best R&B category, Tyla has some pretty tough competition with Teyana Taylor, SZA, Kehlani and Summer Walker also bagging nominations.

Chanel remains one of Tyla's biggest songs as it is sitting on 321 million streams on Spotify, and the music video has 118 million views on YouTube.

Tyla has bagged four nominations at the 2026 American Music Awards. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD

Source: Getty Images

Tyla teases new music ahead of album release

On Instagram on Tuesday, 14 April, Tyla shared a teaser of her upcoming collaboration with Zara Larsson. The song, She Did It Again, will likely feature on her upcoming album, A-POP.

"OUT FRIDAY. SHE DID IT AGAIN feat Zara," she wrote.

Speaking about her music and how fans can relate to it, Tyla previously told Vogue China that her music is a mixture of various sub-genres that tailor her sound.

“My music is a mixture, many different sounds and genres stitched and cut together into something made for me,” she said, adding that Water was when she discovered her true voice. “Now, as you can see, I think my music keeps evolving. I keep drawing more and more inspiration from the influences around me.”

The star had also shared how her label tried to make her sound like a Pop Princess, which is something totally different from what she does. She had described her sound as Popiano, fusing Pop Music and Amapiano.

Tyla's dress at Paris Fashion Week dragged

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's latest outfits while on the international fashion scene at Paris Fashion Week hogged headlines.

South African fashion designer Phupho Gumede was dragged on social media after he posted his take about one of the outfits the Water musician wore for another luxury brand. People dug up his old red carpet look. South Africans shared their reactions to screenshots of the fashion influencer and his response to criticism.

One person said,"Why are South African influencers being so weird to Tyla??"

@tylascunty wondered:

"What’s wrong with these KHIA South African celebrities? I’d be mad if a girl younger than me from my home were to internationally break out, which is RARE, and i witness her succeed while i remain a local celebrity stylist."

Source: Briefly News