Tyla has been hogging headlines because of her latest outfits while on the international fashion scene at Paris Fashion Week

South African stylist, Phupho Gumede, was dragged on social media after he posted his take about one of the outfits the Water musician wore for another luxury brand

South Africans shared their reactions to screenshots of the fashion influencer and his response to criticism

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Tyla has been a hot topic since her run at Paris Fashion Week 2026. The Chanel singer was criticised for her outfit at the NAACP, but she went on to show face in other daring looks.

Tyla's Paris Fashion Week outfit gets roasted by a South African stylist. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / @phuphogumedek / Instagram

Source: UGC

A South African stylist shared his opinion on a look she wore for Valentino during Paris Fashion Week on 13 March 2026. South Africans hit back, bringing out some of his own looks to compare to Tyla.

Phupho Gumende commented on an Instagram post of Tyla at the Valentino Autumn-Winter 2026 fashion show. The stylist commented "chop" on the photo of the musician wearing a camisole and miniskirt by the brand, a term that is slang to mean that someone does not look good. The word comes from the full word, chopped. Phupho made further posts asking the public if they were going to beat him over his opinion on Tyla. Phupho bragged that all haters will see on his front page and article on Forbes, and a perfect face card. The screenshot of the comment shared by @tyla_tygrs made rounds all over social media.

South Africa defends Tyla's Valentino AW2026 look

Phupho's mean comment on Taylor's outfit made people question why some South Africans celebrities have been criticising the musician. This comes after Shamiso Londie London came and shared their own hot take on what Tyla wore.

Tyla won a Grammy for the second time in 2026. Image: Julian Hamilton / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

People responded to his comments by gathering photos of Phupho's past outfits to compare to Tyla's. See one of the posts below:

@LesegoMahlako was unimpressed by Thuto:

"This is peak brand self-sabotage. For someone still establishing himself globally, saying this publicly just closes the door on any chance of working with her if she ever wanted to collaborate with a South African stylist."

@MissPosEmilia said:

"Look at this backyard stylist feeling funky. Tyla should never give these quack SA stylists any opportunity to style her! The majority of SA celebs even have to come down to Nigeria to book our stylists and fashion designers. The ones in SA go as far as copying our stylists."

@noniyabusiness_ wondered:

"Why are south african influencers being so weird to tyla ??"

@tylascunty wondered:

"What’s wrong with these KHIA South African celebrities? I’d be mad if a girl younger than me from my home were to internationally break out, which is RARE, and i witness her succeed while i remain a local celebrity stylist."

Tyla connects with industry titans ahead of second album

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla is clearly pulling out all the stops for her upcoming album, A-POP, by teaming up with some of the biggest names in the global music industry.

During her recent trip home to South Africa, the star was spotted with legendary American producers, Andre "Dre" Harris and Jason Boyd, known professionally as "Poo Bear," signalling that she has something special coming up.

On 6 February 2026, Harris shared photos from his time in Mzansi, taken in January 2026, where he not only enjoyed the sights but also connected with "longtime friends," whom he tagged in his caption, including Tyla.

Source: Briefly News