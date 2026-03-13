Naas Botha has officially said his goodbyes to South Africans as he relocates to the United States of America with his family

The South African rugby legend has since left the sports scene for sometime and he's currently focused on his family

The Springboks legend's heartfelt farewell sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media on Friday

Springboks legend Naas Botha has bidden an emotional farewell to South Africans after he and his family relocated to the United States of America.

Naas Botha is seen on their way back to their hotel, after a training session in Lyon, Central France, on October 15, 1992. Photo: Gerard Malie

Source: Getty Images

There were reports confirming the South African rugby legend has left the shores of the country, but he has now made it official.

In recent years, Botha has reduced his involvement with SuperSport, where he worked as a rugby analyst. He has also stepped down from his role as Director of Rugby at Hoërskool Eldoraigne.

Botha shares goodbye message to South Africans

In a message to Maroela Media, Botha, who recently spoke about youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, expressed gratitude while bidding farewell to South Africa, with his family's decision now confirmed to relocate to North America.

The former fly-half has two daughters, Gaeby and Lee-Gre, with his wife Karen, and they relocated after the girls secured soccer scholarships at a college in the United States.

“South Africa will always have a special place in our hearts. We’re thankful for the many years we had the privilege of being part of its culture and community," the retired Springboks legend said in his farewell message to Mzansi.

“This decision is centred around family and the opportunities that lie ahead. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will miss you all.”

Botha's emotional farewell sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media.

Maggie-Ruth Puseletso Ramakatsa wrote:

"He's going to go for a jog at 8 pm with his cellphone on him without his family worrying if he's going to make it home 🤗. Lekker loop Meneer Botha ❤️."

Gabriel Louis Buys commented:

"What a legend! I was lucky enough to see you play in green and gold against the All black Cavaliers in Port Elizabeth. Wishing you and your family all the best in the States 🙂."

Leonore Wildeman said:

"Godspeed and be happy with your family over there....you gave your life to the sporting community in SA, enjoy the retirement. 👌"

Dennis Steenkamp shared:

"Sad to see people leaving, I still believe that if we can put our differences aside, we can rebuild this beloved country."

Zolani Nkosibomvu added:

"I hope he is not having complaints similar to those of guys who went to Trump asking for pity. There is no place better than home."

SA sports star based in the US

Botha is far from the only former South African sports figure to have strong connections with the United States.

Naas Botha kicks the ball forward during South Africa's match against England 'B' in England. Photo: Allsport UK

Source: Getty Images

Several prominent golfers, including Gary Player and Ernie Els, have also made the US their home. Meanwhile, former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman, who now works in real estate in America, splits his time between the United States and South Africa.

Former Springboks stars Andre Snyman and Dallen Stanford are also in the US, with the former living in Colorado with his family, while the latter works as a rugby commentator.

Kriel opts to play for the US

Briefly News also reported that two South African rugby stars have opted to switch allegiance to the United States of America as the 2027 Rugby World Cup approaches.

The Springboks will make do without the two players for the 2026 season, with one of them being the brother of a two-time World Cup winner.

