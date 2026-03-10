Andile Jali has shared the story behind the first big paycheck in football and how he spent the money back then

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is rated amongst the biggest football talents from South Africa

The ex-South African international has since transitioned beyond football, and he's been involved in other business

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali has opened up about how he used the first major paycheck of his football career.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali shared how he spent his first big paycheck from football. Photo: Andile Jali

Source: Instagram

The former South African international began his professional football journey with the University of Pretoria, and moved to Orlando Pirates after two seasons with the club.

The 35-year-old midfielder's performance with the Buccaneers earned him a move to Europe, joining K.V. Oostende in the Belgian league. He spent four years with the club before returning to the Premier Soccer League to join Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 and enjoyed his stay with the Brazilians, winning loads of titles.

After a successful spell with Masandawana, he left in 2023 for the now-defunct Moroka Swallows, spending only one season. He moved to Chippa United, where he played last season.

Jali on getting R25,000 paycheck

Jali was part of a memorable period at AmaTuks. Guided by former Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker, who is now the coach of Simba SC, the club produced a remarkable Nedbank Cup campaign despite playing in the lower division.

They reached the final and lost to Moroka Swallows, but Jali’s performances throughout the tournament paved the way for a major career breakthrough when he secured a move to Orlando Pirates.

He recalled receiving a R25,000 bonus from that memorable cup run, an amount that felt enormous to him at the time.

“Those memories will stay with me forever,” Jali told City Press. “I took the money back home and spent it freely because I had never held that much money before. I enjoyed it as if it were the last money I would ever have. I killed a cow and brewed traditional beer, which is something I usually do whenever I return home.”

Jali's life outside football

Jali has reportedly retired from football, with it not yet being official, but he's doing well for himself outside the sport. He has since transitioned into farming, and he's rearing cattle at his property near Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

South African midfielder Andile Jali is making a good living outside football. Photo: Andile Jali

Source: Instagram

He has been seen tending livestock and working on the farm, with many viewing it as a long-term investment aimed at building wealth beyond his playing career.

The ex-Pirates star has been spotted caring for livestock and actively working on his farm, a venture many see as a strategic long-term investment designed to secure financial stability beyond his football career.

According to different salary and net worth reports, Jali also earns money from endorsement deals, sponsorship agreements, and media interviews, aside from the wages and bonuses included in his contracts.

Nigerian football legend calls out SA players

Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian football legend has criticised South African players for not taking up a new challenge by moving to Europe.

The Super Eagles legend acknowledged the Premier Soccer League for being one of the best leagues in Africa, but wants Bafana Bafana stars to leave their comfort zone.

Source: Briefly News