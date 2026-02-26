Andile Jali has quietly built a strong investment portfolio beyond football, focusing on property and agriculture

The former PSL midfielder owns a multimillion-rand home in the Eastern Cape and has ventured into large-scale cattle farming

Despite facing legal and career setbacks, Jali continues to expand his wealth through business interests and lifestyle investments

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Andile Jali is one of the South African footballers who has invested massively in property and business.

The player also had stints with overseas club KV Oostende and recently played for Chippa United. He owns a luxurious double-storey mansion in the Eastern Cape, reportedly valued at around R17 million. The home includes modern interiors, outdoor space and high-end finishes that reflect his success on the pitch.

He recently made headlines when pictures of him trended on social media, with some suggesting he looked unfit to play football. Fans compared his current appearance to the sharp and physically fit midfielder they were used to seeing in his prime.

Andile Jali’s mansion in the Eastern Cape

Jali’s large home features a swimming pool, a spacious garden, a modern kitchen, a wine cellar and multiple furnished bedrooms in a leafy neighbourhood. The house has a black and silver interior with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, combining modern style with natural surroundings.

The property also includes a peaceful outdoor area with a duck pond, an unusual and charming feature. Jali reportedly uses the open space to exercise, applying the same discipline off the field as he does on it. The tranquil outdoor setting adds to the luxury and exclusivity of the residence.

Andile Jali’s farming business and investments

Away from football, Jali has become involved in cattle farming at a property near Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth. He has been seen tending livestock and working on the farm, with many viewing it as a long-term investment aimed at building wealth beyond his playing career.

Reports describe his involvement in raising cattle and growing fruit and vegetables, suggesting the venture is more than just a hobby. Some local reports also note that he has shown interest in motorbikes, cars and other lifestyle assets, often posting videos of his fleet, although these are not strictly business ventures.

Beyond wages and bonuses from his contracts, Jali generates income through endorsements, interviews and sponsorships, according to various salary and net worth summaries. However, details of specific commercial partnerships are not widely documented.

Despite losing a reported R5.7 million legal claim involving PSL club Moroka Swallows in March 2025, Jali has continued to grow his property portfolio, expand his farming business and invest in high-end vehicles, including motorbikes.

