The billionaire businessman behind one of the PSL’s fastest-rising clubs has quietly built a sporting footprint that stretches from football pitches to elite rugby arenas

His property empire, anchored by a golf estate valued at over R1.5 billion, reflects a lifestyle rooted in exclusivity, heritage land and strategic long-term investment

Beyond trophies and balance sheets, his influence extends into global sports philanthropy, using structured programmes to drive youth development and social change

Johann Rupert is a South African billionaire with significant investments in professional sport. He is the owner of Betway Premiership club Stellenbosch FC, a side that has grown steadily in stature over recent seasons.

Johann Rupert, The Chairman of Richemont

Stellenbosch FC is widely recognised for its strong youth development structure, commitment to technical football and sustained investment in facilities. The club has qualified for CAF interclub competitions in recent seasons, it is currently under the guidance of experienced coach Gavin Hunt. Their rise has positioned them as one of the most progressive projects in South African football.

Rupert’s sporting interests also extend to rugby. Through his investment vehicle, he holds a stake in the Blue Bulls, one of the country’s most successful rugby unions and home to several Springbok players, including Handre Pollard at various points in his career.

Johan Rupert owns a stake at the Vodacom Bulls.

Beyond elite competition, Rupert has played a role in global sports philanthropy. He is associated with the founding of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, an initiative that uses sport as a tool for social development and youth empowerment across the world.

Johan Rupert property portfolio worth over R1.5 billion

Rupert also owns extensive property assets across South Africa, with estimates placing parts of his portfolio at around R1.5 billion or more. Among the most prominent is the Leopard Creek Golf Estate, reportedly valued at approximately R1.56 billion.

Located near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga, Leopard Creek is an ultra exclusive golf and residential estate. It combines one of Africa’s top golf courses with luxury homes valued in the tens of millions of rand, offering privacy, wildlife views and high level security.

In the Western Cape, Rupert’s footprint is deeply rooted in the Cape Winelands. The Rupert family is linked to some of the region’s most celebrated wine estates, including L'Ormarins Estate and La Motte Wine Estate. He is also connected to Rupert & Rothschild Vignerons, a high end wine operation situated on prime vineyard land in Franschhoek.

These estates are more than vineyards. They are expansive lifestyle properties that combine agriculture, tourism, art collections and luxury residences. The land they occupy sits within one of South Africa’s most valuable property belts.

Johan Rupert's private properties

Rupert reportedly owns prime residential property in Cape Town, including high value homes in prestigious suburbs. These residences are known for understated luxury, prioritising space, privacy and location over flamboyance.

Internationally, he is also linked to property in Switzerland and parts of Europe, reflecting his global business footprint and executive roles abroad.

How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised powerhouse.

