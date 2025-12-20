South African coach Steve Barker has surprisingly left Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch FC for African giants Simba SC. The 57-year-old ended his nine-year stint with the Maroons.

Barker played a pivotal role in transforming the Winelands outfit from a second-division side into a Betway Premiership club and establishing it as one of the leading teams in South African football. They are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup for the second consecutive season.

The Stellies have struggled this season under Barker, starting with their loss in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates.

Barker joins Simba SC from Stellenbosch

The decision took many by surprise when it was officially announced by Simba on Friday. The Tanzanian club is already familiar with South African coaches, having enjoyed success under Fadlu Davids, who guided them to last season’s CAF Confederation Cup final after eliminating Stellenbosch in the semi-finals.

The South African tactician replaces Dimitar Pantev, who had led the team since October after stepping in for fellow Mzansi coach Davids, now in charge at Raja Casablanca.

Simba SC confirmed in an official statement that the Premier Soccer League coach has signed a two-year contract with them, and he is expected to resume duties soon.

“The club’s board has reached an agreement to appoint Steve Robert Barker as the head coach of our team for a period of two years,” the Tanzanian giants' statement reads.

The Tanzanian side also stated that Barker would be accompanied by four members of his technical staff, with the group expected to travel to the East African country soon.

“Barker will come with his four assistants and will arrive in the country any time from now,” the club statement concluded.

Here is what PSL fans are saying on social media concerning Barker's surprise move away from Stellenbosch FC and joining Simba SC.

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane said:

"That’s good news for Barker. Stellenbosch FC overplayed him—selling key players and not bringing in quality replacements. You can’t expect a coach to perform magic under those conditions, no, no, no. Barker is right to move on. Just look now, they’re in a dangerous position in the league, and that’s because the Stellenbosch FC management has been selfish and failed to support the team properly."

Buhle Mkhutshwa shared:

"This is great news... The man has been working hard shaping Stellies into the powerhouse that they are today."

Nkosinathi Fuze implied:

"I'm afraid Stellenbosch FC might be relegated this season."

Mukhacani Timtose wrote:

"Very bad to Stellenbosch FC,is the end of Stellenbosch FC or someone can takeover and make team survive, Otherwise no team from Capetown next season unless if Capetown city can make miracle."

Vincent Mabunela reacted:

"😁I thought he had a lifetime contact there, it was beginning to look like it's his family's team."

Ntoyami Lumumlomo added:

"Guys let us fairwell stellies we will see them when they coming back from motsipe championship."

