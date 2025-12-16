Boan Venter is back home, as he left a European club for a potential move to a South African rugby club in 2026

The Springboks prop was part of Rassie Erasmus' side that dominated the end-of-the-year tour, replacing injured Ox Nche

Venter's return to South Africa drew different reactions from social media users, especially the supporters of the club he joined

Springboks star Boan Venter has returned to South Africa following his move to a local side after spending so many years with a rugby club in Europe.

The South African rugby star was introduced into the Springboks fold earlier this year, with his Test debut being against Georgia. He was called up for the match against France in Paris, Italy in Turin, and was also part of the team that finally got a win against Ireland in Dublin during the end-of-year tour.

Venter stepped in for Rassie Erasmus's side in the absence of Ox Nche, who was ruled out of action due to injury.

Venter returns to SA, joins Lions

The Lions confirmed the signing of Venter, who has committed to a three-year deal running from the start of the 2026–27 season through to 2029.

The Springbok loosehead prop currently plays for Scottish side Edinburgh and will return to South Africa in July next year, although he is expected to be unavailable at the start of the season in September due to Springbok commitments.

The Johannesburg-based side has had an eventful period, strengthened by the return of three Springboks: scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, fullback Quan Horn, and versatile forward Ruan Venter.

This development is a major boost for the Lions, with all three players being either at or approaching their peak years—Van den Berg at 28, Horn at 24, and 23-year-old Ruan Venter.

The Lions released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm Venter's move to the club next year.

"It just gets better... Springbok prop forward Boan Venter will be a Lion in 2026," the club's statement reads.

The news of Venter's potential return to South Africa sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Shelton Botes said:

"Now this is amazing news! We needed a prop for the longest time!! Well done a world-class prop. Not some Mediocre player. I'll give the management flowers for this."

Nico Etzebeth wrote:

"Strengthening the front row with another Springbok on the other side of the scrum."

Connie Cordier shared:

"It just gets better indeed! Can't wait to see Boan Venter in the Lions jersey in 2026 #ForOurCity #LionsPride."

Andre Carstens reacted:

"Something behind the scenes must be brewing, because a few key players have just resigned and now Boan."

Nathi Maphumulo commented:

"Great news, we need a strong Lions team. So wish they could get 1 more Bok or again for next season to build a solid team."

Kevin Chiza implied:

"How do lions afford him? They seem poorer than the other franchises because they lose players. What's a typical salary for a Springbok at the Lions?

Thomas Squara added:

"Can we get a decent coach, as has been highlighted at the Sharks, you can have all the best players, but if the coaching isn’t up to standard, the results suffer."

