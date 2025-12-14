Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pointed out the reason behind Orlando Pirates success under Abdeslam Ouaddou this season.

The South African tactician was in charge of the Carling All Stars team that face the Buccaneers in the Carling Black Label Cup final on Saturday, December 13, 2025, and his were unable to stop the Sea Robbers as the Soweto giants secured a 2-0 win to win the title.

The Bucs are having amazing start to the season under Ouaddou as they ended 2025 with three trophies under the Moroccan and also sit on top of the Betway Premiership table.

Mngqithi said what stood out about the current Pirates side was their efficiency, noting that while they do not always create a high volume of chances, they have been far more ruthless in punishing opponents’ mistakes this season. He attributed that improvement largely to the attacking additions of Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis, which he believes have revitalised Pirates’ offensive play, while also highlighting Mbuthuma’s aerial strength, work rate, and defensive pressing from the front.

However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach cautioned that this efficiency could be tested in the second half of the campaign, as more teams are likely to sit deep against Pirates, forcing them to rely less on transition play and more on creativity to break down low defensive blocks.

