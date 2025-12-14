Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou guided Orlando Pirates to their third title this season after the Sea Robbers defeated Carling All Stars in the Carling Black Label final on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The former Fulham midfielder was brought in as Jose Riveiro's replacement in the summer by the Buccaneers and won his first trophy earlier this season when they defeat Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final.

The second title came when Ouaddou led the Soweto giants to victory over his former club, Marumo Gallants, in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Victories in three successive finals have put Ouaddou on the spotlight as he's expected to lead the club to the Betway Premiership title this season.

Ouaddou's victory in Black Label rated high

Football analyst Uche Anuma during an exclusive chat with Briefly News comments on Orlando Pirates triumph in the Carling Label Cup this weekend.

He explained why winning the Black Label Cup should be rated higher than the other two trophies they won this season.

"Winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup are amazing, but the situation around winning the Black Label Cup makes his more better for Pirates under Ouaddou," he said.

"They were playing against some of the best players in the Premier Soccer League, and they broke the jinx of teams winning the Carling Knockout Cup losing in this final.

"Another reason this one was special was the ability to make use of fringe players to achieve this success. Nine first team players are with the Bafana Bafana and six players who started the last week final were not there against the All Stars.

"The win give Ouaddou more confidence that he can trust his bench, and also players from the Diski Development Challenge league."

