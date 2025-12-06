Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared the details of the conversation he had with Mbekezeli Mbokani ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants, which was his last game for the Soweto giants before moving to the Major Soccer League.

At just 20 years old, Mbokazi has sealed a transfer to Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire, marking Saturday’s Carling Knockout victory as his final outing for the club.

The young centre-back led his team to claim their second trophy of the season, with Ouaddou opening up that he had encouraged Mbokazi to lift the title for the team.

Ouaddou said in his post-match press conference that Orlando Pirates is one of the big clubs in Africa, and every coach wants to have the best players to compete for titles.

He added that it’s the ecosystem of football, reflecting on his own experience at Nancy, his former club, where he was developed for four years before playing two years in the first division and then moving to the Premier League with Fulham.

The former Marumo Gallants head coach wished Mbokazi good luck, recalling that before the last game he told him to put the team first and focus on winning the trophy, which the player ultimately did.

Ouaddou noted that when footballers move to the USA, it’s important they continue improving and never forget Orlando Pirates or the national team. He emphasized that thinking of Orlando Pirates and the national team is very important.

Source: Briefly News