Abdeslam Ouaddou makes strong claim about Relebohile Mofokeng after Carling Knockout win
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has singled out Relebohile Mofokeng as a pivotal player capable of driving the team toward the league crown.
The French-Moroccan manager made the remarks after Mofokeng’s decisive extra-time goal helped secure victory over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday.
When asked about Mofokeng’s earlier slump during the season, which coincided with an injury setback, Ouaddou noted that the midfielder had been experiencing fatigue. However, after a brief recovery period, he has returned to strong form.
In his past five matches, Mofokeng has contributed a goal and two assists, highlighting his growing influence on the team.
With his confidence and energy restored, Ouaddou is convinced that the 21-year-old can play a key role as Pirates aim to defend their position at the top of the Betway Premiership, where they currently lead with 28 points from 12 games.
Source: Briefly News
