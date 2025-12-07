The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw have been determined with all the teams who have already qualified for the competition knowing their group for the next year's competition.

South Africa who were placed in Pot 3 ahead of the draw found themselves in the same group as the one of the co-host nations Mexico, alongside Korea Republic and another team from the playoffs.

The tournament would be competed by 48 teams for the first time in the history of the competition, while Africa are having their largest number of representation in this edition.

Africa teams who got a good draw

Sports journalist Kingsley Akpan shared his thoughts after the draw while also claiming some of the African teams got a good draw if they take their chances.

"I think the nine African countries that already know their group, some of them have a chance to qualify from the next round with the place themselves in," he said.

"While some claimed South Africa got a tough draw, I think I have another opinion to that as Bafana Bafana have a good chance of qualifying from that group.

"Morocco and Egypt also got a good group placement."

Source: Briefly News