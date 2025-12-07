2026 World Cup Draw: Africa Teams Who Got a Better Group Placement
The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw have been determined with all the teams who have already qualified for the competition knowing their group for the next year's competition.
South Africa who were placed in Pot 3 ahead of the draw found themselves in the same group as the one of the co-host nations Mexico, alongside Korea Republic and another team from the playoffs.
The tournament would be competed by 48 teams for the first time in the history of the competition, while Africa are having their largest number of representation in this edition.
Africa teams who got a good draw
Sports journalist Kingsley Akpan shared his thoughts after the draw while also claiming some of the African teams got a good draw if they take their chances.
"I think the nine African countries that already know their group, some of them have a chance to qualify from the next round with the place themselves in," he said.
"While some claimed South Africa got a tough draw, I think I have another opinion to that as Bafana Bafana have a good chance of qualifying from that group.
"Morocco and Egypt also got a good group placement."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.