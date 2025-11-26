Bafana Bafana have got to know their pot ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

The South African men's national team are among the 40-plus countries that will participate in the global competition next year

Mzansi football lovers shared their thoughts on South Africa's pot ahead of the draw next month

FIFA have officially unveiled the seeding pots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving Bafana Bafana clarity on their position before the global showpiece.

The draw for the event, set to be hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025, in Washington, DC.

The 2026 edition of the competition will mark the debut of the expanded format, featuring 48 nations divided into 12 groups of four.

South Africa qualified for the competition through the qualifiers for the first time since 2002, but took part in the competition as the host nation in 2010.

Bafana Bafana faced disciplinary action for fielding an ineligible player during their qualifiers. FIFA docked them three points, but they managed to win their last match against Rwanda to secure a place in the competition next year.

FIFA unveil Bafana Bafana's pot

The seedings for the draw were finalised on Wednesday night, using the updated FIFA world rankings. As expected, the three host countries occupy places in Pot 1.

In contrast, the two spots reserved for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off Tournament winners, along with the four European play-off representatives, have all been assigned to Pot 4.

South Africa has been placed in Pot 3, which means Bafana Bafana will not be drawn against the following nations: Paraguay, Norway, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Panama, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and Qatar.

Pot 1: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Portugal, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Austria, Colombia, Australia, Croatia, Morocco, Ecuador, Switzerland, IR Iran, Japan, Senegal, Korea Republic, Uruguay

Pot 3: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Egypt, Paraguay, Qatar, Tunisia, Scotland, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Panama, South Africa

Pot 4: Curaçao, Cabo Verde, Jordan, Haiti, Ghana, New Zealand, European Play-Off winners A–D, FIFA Play-Off competition slots 1 and 2.

Here is what fans are saying about Bafana Bafana being placed in Pot 3 ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw next month.

Mfundo Alkebulan said:

"Lol, so is possible to be placed with Deutschland and Croatia or Uruguay in one group😳. We can beat all teams in Port 4. Ayy, let's see bafethu."

iBhaka Bhaka wrote:

"If we get one of the big teams in pot 1, I want it to be England. I want us to prove a point.. we ain't struggling against "Saka", "Jude". If not them then Netherlands. Let's meet the "GOATs" in the knockouts."

thabz shared:

"USA, Jordan and Ecuador, some may view this as a cowardly selection, but it's actually bout choosing ur opponents wisely. We need to survive, not suffer, at least make it to the round of 16, only the USA will give us a problem here mara the other 2 will manage them."

Nkosana Nyamane reacted:

"A lot of people here wanted Brazil, France, Spain and were calling out SAFA for not getting us a serious team. Now I find it really funny that you don't Bafana with those names here. Really really funny. Amusing."

Don_Kgosi added:

"People are begging for Canada or the USMNT, you don't want that. Mexico, though, can get it."

Source: Briefly News