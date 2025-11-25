A Nigerian content creator posted a video praising South Africa for successfully hosting the G20 Summit

He listed major international events SA has hosted since 1992, including the World Cup and Formula 1

Africans from different countries thanked South Africa for putting the continent in a positive light on the global stage

A Nigerian content creator posted a video on 24 November 2025, applauding South Africa for successfully hosting the G20 Summit. The video praised the country for not only thinking about itself but also inviting other African leaders to participate in major international events.

The content creator captioned the post:

"From Hosting The Formula 1 Championship Race (1993), The Rugby World Cup (1995), The Miss World Pageant (1992-1995, 2001, 2008, 2009), The Cricket World Cup (2003), The Football World Cup (2010), The BRICS Summit (2018), The Netball World Cup (2023), SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 Just Wrapped Up The G20 SUMMIT (2025) 😱"

In the video, the Nigerian man explained that President Cyril Ramaphosa just wrapped up the G20 Summit, and the whole event was beautiful and held in peace and harmony. He said this went against what some people were trying to spread on social media about South Africa not being ready to host such a major summit. He made the video to appreciate the South African government and people for thinking about fellow African brothers and sisters and giving them the opportunity to join this platform, where other African leaders can speak on behalf of their countries.

He pointed out that this isn't the first time South Africa has hosted a major event. He gave viewers "some schooling" by listing all the events SA has hosted over the years. Starting from 1992, South Africa hosted Miss World in various years. In 2010, SA hosted the Football World Cup when infrastructure and stadiums weren't as advanced as they are now. The Netball World Cup was hosted in 2023, marking the 60th anniversary of the event. The Cricket World Cup was hosted in 2003, and SA will host it again in 2027 with Zimbabwe and Namibia. Formula 1 racing was held in SA in 1993, the Rugby World Cup in 1995, and more

He said South Africa is the only African country in the G20, which speaks volumes about the nation. He wished that more African governments would try to be part of such major activities because if amazing African countries merged with South Africa in doing these great things, the light shown on Africa would be amazing. He ended by saying that while South Africa has one or two problems like any other country, they're doing amazing work in contributing to the African continent.

Africans show appreciation

Social media users from different African countries shared their gratitude for the TikToker @atem_haris_page's clip:

@philosopher Jo Luxuria said:

"Greatness tgathered all Africans."

@CPL,ATPLCaptain🇩🇪Germany🇩🇪 added:

"I heard something like South Africa is about to host the World Youth Day, after South Korea."

@Cathy_M🇿🇦 shared:

"Big love, my brother 🥰❤️Respect."

@Thembi wrote:

"Thank you so much, as Africans together we can!!✊️✊️"

@Msiyana🇿🇦 said:

"Guys, are you seeing the love in that gathering... Hugs and kisses all over the place. This is beautiful to watch."

@👑D_Rex🇿🇦 added:

"South Africa is stronger when Africa is stronger."

@Elijah george Fakude shared:

"Most welcome 🙏 brother 🙏"

SA's role as a G20 member

According to the G20 website, South Africa led the G20 from December 2024 to November 2025, taking on the role during a time when the world was dealing with climate change, rising inequality, poverty, hunger, unemployment, and political tensions. The country chose the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” guided by the spirit of Ubuntu, meaning “I am because we are.”

As the only African country in the G20, South Africa used the opportunity to bring developing-country issues to the front. This included disaster resilience, fair debt solutions for low-income countries, funding for a just energy transition, and making sure critical minerals are used in ways that support inclusive growth.

