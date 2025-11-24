On Friday, 21 November 2025, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa, who successfully hosted the G20 summit

On Saturday, 22 November 2025, Sol Phenduka took a subtle jab at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi by resurfacing a post from 2021

Social media users reacted differently, with some defending Ndlozi, while others questioned his consistency

Sol Phenduka reshared Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s critique of Cyril Ramaphosa after he praised him for the successful G20 Summit. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka took a subtle jab at Power FM radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after he praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for a successful G20 summit.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a former legislator with the opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has left South Africans scratching their heads over his praise for African National Congress (ANC) leader and the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa at different times.

Sol Phenduka took a subtle jab at Ndlozi by resurfacing his old tweet about President Ramaphosa, after the Power FM presenter sang the ANC leader’s praises for hosting a successful G20 summit in Johannesburg.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, Ndlozi praised Ramaphosa for successfully hosting the G20 summit despite the non-attendance of United States President Donald Trump and a few other leaders. In his tweet, Ndlozi likened Ramaphosa to one of the big five wild animals and also offered him advice on how to proceed. The post was captioned:

“I think Buffalo 🐃 pulled it off. This is a high-profile G20. Mr President, please keep a Buffalo face! This thing of smiling, laughing… not good😏 Think of Madiba - sense of occasion. World leaders showed up. You are the host. HOST THEM! We are behind you. Haak Buffalo, haak 🐃”

Sol Phenduka takes a subtle dig at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

On Saturday, 22 November 2025, Sol Phenduka resurfaced a 2021 tweet of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticising Cyril Ramaphosa. Ndlozi’s post was written:

“Ramaphosa is the worst President ever! Let that sink!”

The Podcast and Chill co-host took a subtle jab at Ndlozi by reposting the Power FM presenter’s four-year-old tweet calling Ramaphosa the worst president in South Africa’s history. Phenduka reposted the tweet with a laughing emoji. See the post below:

SA reacts after Sol Phenduka takes a subtle jab at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some defended Ndlozi and criticised Sol for taking a subtle jab at him, others accused Ndlozi of being a flip-flopper.

Here are some of the comments:

@l_phomolo highlighted:

“This is disappointing, coming from you, Sol. The situation is not the same, and Mbuyiseni specifically mentioned the G20. Just because he is not the best President doesn't mean he can't be credited for a good job.”

@PrayerTmos argued:

“He said it at that time, and at that time, I too think he was. You can be the worst student in class, but start studying harder and move up. Ramaphosa has been redeeming himself lately. His stance on America, Palestine, attacks from Afriforum, 100billion black business fund, etc.”

@MorganThabethe alleged:

“Today, Ndlozi says he's the best. Money changes people and how they see things. When there's no money, ‘this is not my father,’ but when there's money, ‘my father is the best person in my life.’ That's Ndlozi, the so-called doctor.”

@ZakheleShaban12 argued:

“But what u feel today you won't feel tomorrow. We analyse issues based on the current conditions. Kaizer Chiefs was the best team in South Africa in 2005; today it is Mamelodi Sundowns. This thing of bringing people's past opinions into current issues is not on.”

SA reacted after Sol Phenduka took a subtle jab at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Image: mbuyisenindlozi, solphenduka

