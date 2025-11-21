Tumelo Ramaphosa appeared on Podcast and Chill in an episode released on Thursday, 20 November 2025

Viewers focused on his dog, a female Beagle, more than the interview itself

In the comments, several fans complained about the episode being boring, while others focused on Tumelo Ramaphosa's odd behaviour with his dog

SA weighed in on Tumelo Ramaphosa's strange behaviour with his dog. Image: tumeloramaphosa/Instagram, podcastwithmacg/X

Source: UGC

Podcast and Chill fans weighed in after Tumelo Ramaphosa appeared on the show and were particularly displeased with the furry best friend he brought to the show.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Tumelo, appeared on Podcast and Chill during an episode that premiered on Thursday, 20 November 2025, on YouTube. During the episode, Tumelo Ramaphosa spoke about his father, including the Phala Phala saga, among other sensitive topics. While some viewers critiqued the episode, some were particularly displeased by his spoiled dog.

Tumelo Ramaphosa and his spoiled dog appear on Podcast and Chill

A few hours after the episode premiered, the Podcast and Chill Network shared pictures of Tumelo Ramaphosa’s pet, a Beagle, on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“Sol Phenduka's Favourite...finish the sentence.”

See the post below:

Elsewhere on X, social media user @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of Tumelo Ramaphosa drinking from the same cup as his dog. The social media user took offence at Tumelo using the Podcast and Chill Network’s cup and asked MacG to throw it away. The post was captioned:

“Rich people really amaze me. Tumelo Ramaphosa and his dog are out here sipping from the same cup—and the cup isn’t even theirs, it belongs to the whole Podcast Network. MacG needs to evict that cup immediately! 😭😭”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Tumelo Ramaphosa's spoiled dog

In the comments beneath the Podcast and Chill Network’s post, social media users complained about the episode, while some said that Tumelo Ramaphosa’s dog lives better than most South Africans. Some even threw Hangwani Maumela’s name into the mix.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mykel_ll remarked:

“That dog eats better than average South Africans.”

@Yvonne_Less said:

“What a boring show it was. Sol Phenduka tried to make us laugh. The one time I actually laughed was when he was calling the 🐕 🤣 otherwise that Ramaphosa guy spoke for hours yet he said nothing.”

@siyanda_mbili shared:

“In the beginning, it was sort of boring, glad I continued watching, it's up there with the best 👌 episodes.”

@MSeegei said:

“It even has Medical Aid 😭”

@MusaMzilikazi suggested:

“Horrible episode today. You guys must call Duduzile Sambudla Zuma. She will spit fire. She is unlike these captured guys.”

@reth_able laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤔 Cupcake Jnr came to the show to talk about his bitcoin business and to show us his pet."

SA reacted to Tumelo Ramaphosa’s spoiled dog on ‘Podcast and Chill’. Image: podcastwithmacg

Source: Twitter

Tumelo Ramaphosa takes a jab at Tebogo Thobejane

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tumelo Ramaphosa took a jab at Tebogo Thobejane when MacG asked whether he would ever consider dating her.

During the same Podcast and Chill episode, Tumelo also addressed the reports that he dated Eva Modika. Social media reactions were mixed, with some predicting that Tumelo Ramaphosa would be sued for some of his comments after the episode had aired.

Source: Briefly News