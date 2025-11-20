Tumelo Ramaphosa finally addressed reports that he dated Eva Modika during an episode of Podcast and Chill that premiered on Thursday, 20 November 2025

Tumelo Ramaphosa also took a jab at Tebogo Thobejane when asked whether he would ever consider dating her

Social media reactions were mixed, with some predicting that Tumelo Ramaphosa would be sued for some of his comments after the episode had aired

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tumelo Ramaphosa took a jab at Tebogo Thobejane. Image: tumeloramaphosa, evamodika

Source: Instagram

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Tumelo Ramaphosa, opened up on rumours that he dated reality TV star and slay queen Eva Modika. Tumelo also revealed who he would date, between Modika and former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.

In 2024, Tumelo Ramaphosa topped social media trending charts following reports that he and Diamonds and Dolls star Eva Modika were in a romantic relationship. While Tumelo kept mum about the allegations at the time, he finally addressed them during a Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Tumelo Ramaphosa reacts to Eva Modika relationship rumours

The Podcast and Chill Network shared a teaser of the episode hours before its premiere on the YouTube account at 3 p.m. The post was captioned:

“Mahn, you don’t want to miss this 📍 we got Cup Cake Junior🧁 on our Podcast 🤏🏾Catch today’s episode of #PodcastandChill at 3 pm 🕒 on YouTube 🔴 as we chill with Tumelo Ramaphosa.”

In the teaser, Tumelo Ramaphosa responded to MacG’s question on whether he was into baddies, and when he said no, the Podcast and Chill head honcho pressed and asked why he was locking lips with Eva Modika during an Instagram live session. Tumelo Ramaphosa jokingly blamed artificial intelligence (AI) for the video.

“Wow, bro, that AI. What is this? Watch out for that,” Tumelo Ramaphosa says, sending the Podcast and Chill co-hosts into raucous laughter before adding, “I don’t even know who these people are.”

Tumelo Ramaphosa chooses between Tebogo Thobejane and Eva Modika

Tumelo Ramaphosa also indulged in a game of smash or pass. MacG asked Tumelo to choose between Eva Modika and Tebogo Thobejane. In his response, Ramaphosa cheekily referenced Thobejane’s shooting incident.

“I mean, Tebogo was going to die. Wasn’t she going to get killed? Like I’m sorry to say it,” Tumelo Ramaphosa answered, causing another round of laughter from the Podcast and Chill crew.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Tumelo Ramaphosa responded to rumours that he dated Eva Modika. Image: tumeloramaphosa, evamodika

Source: Instagram

Fans react as Tumelo Ramaphosa appears on Podcast and Chill

Social media users flooded the comments section with a cocktail of reactions. While some predicted that Tumelo Ramaphosa was going to be sued for some of his comments, others criticised Sol Phenduka’s jokes.

Here are some of the comments:

@JakeGeeche said:

“Sol is annoying sometimes with his childish jokes.”

@realdumsani predicted:

“Hmmm, Tumelo Ramaphosa is in trouble. The suing that will follow after the airing of this interview. I guess there's a lot of allegedly.”

@TikiBoy_SA asked:

“Does his dad watch ‘Podcast and Chill’? It'd be interesting and fun to find out if he does."

Eva Modika unwittingly confirms old rumour about Ramaphosa's son

While Tumelo Ramaphosa was reserved in his response, Eva Modika indirectly confirmed that they had dated, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Modika made the admission as she opened up about her life as a baddie in the new docuseries Sex, Money, Power: South African Slay Queens.

Source: Briefly News