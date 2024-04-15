The Diamonds and Dolls star Eva Modika is rumoured to be dating President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo

According to an insider, the two have been secretly seeing each other for months and have made it official two months ago

Many social media users reacted to the rumours of Tumelo Ramaphosa dating the socialite

Tumelo Ramaphosa and Eva Modika are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. Image: evamodika/tumeloramaphosa

Source: Instagram

Seems like President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo is always caught in romantic rumours of late, and recently he was said to be in a relationship with a socialite.

Eva Modika rumoured to be dating Tumelo Ramaphosa

Social media has been buzzing once again after another rumour of Tumelo Ramaphosa's love life circulated.

The president's son was said to be dating the Diamonds and Dolls star Eva Modika. An insider shared with news publications that Modika and Tumelo have been seeing each other for months but only made things official two months ago:

"All the close friends know that they are dating and it's a serious relationship."

When ZiMoja contacted the socialite, she laughed off the rumours and said:

"I don't speak about, my personal life. You know I'm a very private person. I have a brand to protect. Call Tumelo, what did he say?"

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the news about the pair's rumoured relationship on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Eva Modika said to be dating Tumelo Ramaphosa. She is one of the most popular social media influencers and female DJs in Mzansi. Eva Modika has however, through the years hidden her relationship status as she once said, she doesn't mix business and pleasure. The Limpopo-born celebrity is willing to risk it all as she is said to be dating businessman Tumelo Ramaphosa, according to ZiMoja."

See the post below:

Mzansi responds to the rumours

Many netizens on social media responded to the rumours of Eva and Tumelo's alleged relationship:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Kudliwa lama Tax wethu."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Good for her, finally she’s secured a proper bag."

@MakiMarish shared:

"A girl has to eat. Let Eva Modika secure the Ramaphosa bag,life is too short."

@ChrisEcxel102 shared:

"Nah she's securing the bag this one."

@General_Sport7 responded:

"President's Daughter in-law...well calculated!"

@DanBagamba commented:

"Feeding on taxpayers money."

