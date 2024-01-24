The Real Housewives of Durban star Slee Ndlovu has rubbished the reports of a relationship with a Johannesburg businessman

She noted that she has made it a point to keep her private life out of the limelight

Slee confirmed to Briefly News that she recently travelled to Joburg for work

The Real Housewives of Durban star Slindile "Slee The Bosslady" Ndlovu has responded to the reports that she has found love again in the arms of a Johannesburg-based wealthy businessman.

Slee Ndlovu allegedly getting married soon

Social media has been awash with reports that reality television star and Uzalo actress Slee Ndlovu is getting ready to walk down the aisle with a wealthy man.

According to ZiMoja. sources close to the star confirmed that she has moved in with the unnamed man and marriage is already on the cards. The sources added that Slee who is returning for another season of the much-awaited Real Housewives of Durban has been frequenting the two cities because of her work commitments and her man.

"This week, she attended a wedding expo and was looking at dresses. Apart from spending time in Johannesburg with her boo, she has been trying to find some work this side as well."

Slee Ndovu clears the air about her love life

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the star said she never discussed her private life with anyone. She also admitted that she has been to Joburg for some work engagements, but has never shared her private life with anyone. She said:

"I have never spoken about my life, especially this part of my life and I choose not to because I like keeping my personal life personal. It's the only thing that I have that still belongs to me and I have control over.

"However, I can confirm that I have been to Joburg for some work-related things and if people are interested to know what I have been doing work-wise I am more than happy to talk about that."

She added:

"That's all I can share, in all honesty, my private life is just that, private and I've never spoken to anyone about my plans or my relationship status. Whatever has come up in the media, I don't know who the source is and I have zero comment when it comes to that."

