A woman took to TikTok to reveal she had been accepted as an egg donor

In the video clip, the lovely lady shared the email she received from the clinic

Many online users were impressed with the young stunner's bold move and praised the lady for her act of kindness

One woman has influenced many people online with her grand gesture.

A South African woman has decided to change lives by becoming an egg donor and shares a TikTok video. Image:@simbonge28

Source: TikTok

Lady becomes an egg donor

@simbonge28 shared on TikTok that she has undergone the process of becoming an egg donor. She posted a screenshot of an email from Medfem Fertility Clinic stating that she has been provisionally accepted as a donor:

"Dear Simbonge. It was such a pleasure to meet with you on Tuesday. Please find attached a copy of your results as promised, I am happy to inform all good and you have provisionally been accepted as an egg donor for Medfem Clinic."

However, @simbonge28 still needs a psychological screening, which the organisation stated can be done via a WhatsApp video call. The woman is excited to donate her eggs as she took to TikTok to showcase her acceptance letter, which has gathered over 144K views and thousands of likes and comments.

SA claps for the woman's act of kindness

The stunner's post has opened the conversation within the African community concerning egg donation, which is spoken of only sometimes. Many people praised her for her kindness and for showing people how to become egg donors.

Tshegofatso said:

"Please let me know if they need people, hle the way am so broke, I'd even donate half of my brain."

ZodwaNkonwana poked fun at herself, saying:

"I want to donate, the problem is I will want to see the baby and if aba funi I'll create a movie."

Petunia Phethile was here for the donation, adding:

"I want to donate mine for free to someone who really needs help."

To which @simbonge28 responded by saying:

"Yes, babes, it's a donation vele, so you're paid for your time and effort."

Sunflowergoddess088 is super interested in the process by simply commenting:

"I want to donate. How do I apply?"

Indoni45 asked:

"Is it not painful? Wanna do it."

