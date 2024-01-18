Inkabi Zezwe has partnered up with the Hollywood Foundation to donate school shoes to kids in need

Big Zulu and Sjava will be donating more than 1300 school shoes to Obonganjeni and Hambrook Primary School

Inkabi Zezwe will make the donations on Wednesday, 7 February 2023, in Bergville, KZN

Inkabi Zezwe will donate school shoes at their Primary Schools in Bergville, KZN. Image: @sjava_atm, @bigzulu

Source: Instagram

KZN-born powerful duo Inkabi Zezwe recently shared their CSR Initiative to give back to their community in Bergville.

Inkabi Zezwe donates over 1300 school shoes

Duo Sjava and Big Zulu have made headlines once again on social media. The pair not so long ago grace the cover of the GQ South Africa magazine. Inkabi Zezwe will be donating over 1300 school shoes to Obonjanjeni and Hambrook primary schools, both attended by Sjava and Big Zulu.

The duo also partnered with the Hollywood Foundation on this initiative which will take place on Wednesday, 7 February 2024, in Bergville, KZN.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Warner Music Africa Senior Communications Specialist Eric Gyimah shared with Briefly News:

"This initiative aims to make a lasting impact and contribution to the lives of the local community by focusing on education empowerment and community engagement, all while fostering meaningful brand associations.

"At its core, our goal is to empower these communities by donating over 1300 school shoes to Obonjanjeni and Hambrook primary schools, both attended by Sjava and Big Zulu. With generous sponsorship from the Hollywood Bets Foundation, we are enthusiastic about the positive change this initiative could bring to these communities."

Inkabi Zezwe Tour postpones Durban show

The duo released the cancellation statement on their Instagram account in isiZulu:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Durban show that will be on 3rd September has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

"You can continue to stream the album #Ukhamba, and read the lyrics to this music. One love. If you have already bought tickets, you can keep them for the future date, or reach out to Computicket for a refund."

Inkabi Nation cancels Durban July concert

In a related Briefly News story, Big Zulu cancelled his Inkabi Nation Sunday Invasion due to low ticket sales. The show's failure was caused by a pool of options for Durban July patrons like the Fact: Durban Rocks after party.

Another source revealed that the line-up was not appealing to the Durban partygoer market. Makhadzi and platinum-status singer Lwah Ndlunkulu were expected to perform alongside Sjava.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News