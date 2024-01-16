DJ Shimza and his foundation Shimuzic Foundation in partnership with the Hollywood Foundation, donated school shoes

The star donated 1000 shoes to the homes & orphanages that attended the Christmas Party which Shimza held on 24 December 2024

The star handed out the shoes at his Township, Tembisa, at the Rabasotho Community Centre

DJ Shimza donated school shoes in his township, Tembisa. Image: @shimza.dj

House producer and entrepreneur DJ Shimza made headlines recently on social media as he gave back to the community.

DJ Shimza donates 1000 school shoes

DJ Shimza recently trended on social media. The star became the talk of the town after his mother danced on stage during his set at the annual One Man Show at Mehlareng Stadium in Tembisa, Ekhuruleni.

The house producer recently donated 1000 school shoes under his foundation Shimuzic Foundation in partnership with the Hollywood Foundation. The star gave out the shoes on Tuesday, 16 January 2024, at Rabasotho Community Centre in Tembisa.

The star shared with Briefly News:

"The goal is to continue shining light and giving back as much as the Shimuzic Foundation can, to the kids and the community at large.

"This is something which is extremely close to my heart, it gives me joy to be able to assist leaners with school shoes, because it raises their confidence levels. Through the Shimuzic Foundation we want to give hope to the children of Tembisa, giving them the confidence to step into school with new shoes.

"1000 Hopeful Soles came to inception as I noticed that kids in the township that I grew up in were walking around not wearing proper school shoes, what they wore would be either torn or broken and I needed to do something about this."

Hollywood Foundation partnered with Shimza

The Hollywood Foundation partnered with the successful producer on this project. The PR officer of the Hollywood Foundation, Vuyisile Ngobese, shared with Briefly News that education is the key to unlocking the full potential of our youth, and the 'Back to School' campaign.

She said:

"Through the school supplies drive, we look forward to positively setting the academic scene by ensuring that each child is provided with uniform and stationery and to further alleviate the emotional stress weighing on parents, fostering a community where education is a beacon of hope and opportunity including partnering with Shimuzic Foundation on their 1000 Hopeful Soles."

